Flex LNG - Ex Date Q1 2022

FLEX LNG

May 24, 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

The shares in Flex LNG Ltd (Ticker: FLNG) will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.75 per share for the first quarter of 2022 as of today, May 24, 2022.

The dividend will be paid USD on or about June 7, 2022. The dividend payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be paid in NOK on or about June 10, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com













