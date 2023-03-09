Fleury 'won the game for us' says Wild coach after extending points streak to 11 games

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason hailed goal-tender Marc-Andre Fleury as they extended their points streak to 11 games with a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The Wild improved their recent run to 9-0-2, despite losing in an over-time shoot-out to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, to continue their postseason push.

Marcus Foligno grabbed a goal and an assist, while Frederick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman and Mason Shaw also scored, but Fleury made 46 saves and earned praise from Evason.

"Our goal-tender won the hockey game for us," Evason told reporters.

"It was obvious what happened against Calgary, [Flames goal-tender] Markstrom won it probably for them. Goal-tenders come up big and Fleury was huge for us tonight."

The Wild may have boosted their playoffs case but they were left with an injury worry with top scorer Kiriil Kaprizov hitting the ice hard and exiting the game in the third period.

"I've not been in the rooms, so I don’t know yet," Evason said about Kaprizov's status. "He was able to skate off, so if there's a positive, that was one of them."

Evason hailed center Oskar Sundqvist who provided two assists, having only joined the Wild in a trade from the Detroit Red Wings last week.

"We liked Sundqvist's game tonight," Evason said. "His stick was real good. He made a couple of nice passes last night, we just didn’t convert.

"He's got a skill set that combined with his size and ability to get up the ice and finish checks, hopefully he can continue to generate offensive opportunities for us."