Fleury leads Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft choices

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury addresses the media about possibly going to the NHL expansion team in Las Vegas, during an autograph session Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Dick's Sporting Goods in Cranberry Township, near Warrendale, Pa. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Vegas Golden Knights finally have some players to put on the desert ice this fall.

Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Marc Methot and Alexei Emelin, 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault and veteran forwards David Perron and James Neal are among the veterans selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft Wednesday night.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee announced their choices during the NHL's annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas will begin play in the fall.

Fleury took the stage in a Golden Knights jersey to wild cheers from his new home fans. The three-time Cup winner lost his starting job with the back-to-back champion Penguins, but he'll get to start over in the desert with two years on his contract.