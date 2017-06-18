Fleury among players exposed for Vegas NHL expansion draft

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury celebrates with fans along the route during the team's Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft.

Now it's on Golden Knights general manager George McPhee to spend the next three days poring over the list of available players and select one from each of the NHL's 30 teams.

Fleury was left unprotected by Pittsburgh after he agreed to waive the no-movement clause in his contract. The Penguins instead protected Matt Murray a week after the second-year goalie led them to win their second consecutive championship.

The Predators were put in a bind in when exposing Neal, a 10-time 20-goal-scorer, because they elected to protect a fourth defenseman.

Vatanen was the odd-man out in being left unprotected from a deep and talented group of Ducks defensemen. The fifth-year player, however, won't be ready for the start of the season after having surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

---

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey