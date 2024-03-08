Fletcher Says Being Open About Her Health Online Is About 'Honoring Cari the Human' (Exclusive)

"I've always been somebody that's shared the human parts about my life," Fletcher shared with PEOPLE at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Fletcher at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 6, 2024 in Inglewood

Fletcher is honoring her story.

The musician, born Cari Fletcher, shared with PEOPLE at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards that opening up about her Lyme disease diagnosis allowed her to be "real" with her fans.

"For me, I've always been somebody that's shared the human parts about my life, and I always wanted to see more of that as a little kid growing up, to see more artists, to see more women in music, women in pop music, not living life as a highlight reel, which is what social media is, and wanting to really share all of the real struggles and all of those things," explains Fletcher.

The singer says that getting candid about her health is part of her "journey."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling Fletcher performs at the Boston Calling Music Festival in May 2023

"Being able to be open about that and share that part of my journey felt like an honoring of Cari, the human, and not just Fletcher, the artist, and weaving those worlds together," she says.

She tells PEOPLE that she's doing "good" and "feeling better" since announcing her diagnosis in September 2023.

When the "Lead Me On" singer revealed her diagnosis, she shared that she had been receiving treatment but that the disease had taken a "tremendous toll on my physical body."

"Lyme has affected me in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well. This has worn on my soul in a way that's hard to even put words to as singing is the thing I love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression," she said at the time.

Fans can expect to hear many of her "inner world" emotions in her upcoming new music, which will be released on March 22.



"I have an album coming out, it's called In Search of the Antidote, and it's just a deep dive into my inner world and my heart and about healing my body and my mind and through myself, through relationships," says Fletcher.

"It's an album about love and all of its infinite manifestations, and I'm so excited to share it with people," she adds.



