Fletcher Cox gets a wacky big man TD when he grabs loose ball off Dak Prescott's back

Fletcher Cox got one weird touchdown on Monday night.

The Dallas Cowboys were backed up inside their own 5-yard line after a Jalen Hurts touchdown. The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have any early momentum but their interior line duo gave them some with a big play.

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave bull rushed center Tyler Biadasz — who Hargrave had shoved to the ground earlier between plays and got a personal foul for it — right into Dak Prescott. Prescott lost the ball in the end zone, then lost track of it. It was bouncing on his back when Cox reached out and grabbed it. He was in the end zone, and it was a sudden Philadelphia score. It was the third career touchdown for the 310-pound Cox.

FLETCHER COX RECOVERS FOR THE TD 🙌pic.twitter.com/lh4i4FrY4h — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 28, 2021

Dallas started fast, with a long CeeDee Lamb catch to the 1-yard line and an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown. Hargrave and Cox made sure the Cowboys' lead didn't get too big right away.