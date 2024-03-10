Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Cox, 33, announced he was hanging up his cleats in an Instagram post Sunday morning. The defensive tackle thanked members of the Eagles front office, its staff, former teammates, Philadelphia fans and his family members in the post.

"After much reflection, I have made the decision to retire from the game of football," he wrote. "I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I'm forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization. Go Birds!"

The announcement comes less than one week after Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his own retirement at a press conference last Monday.

The Eagles drafted Cox out of Mississippi State with the 12th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle spent his entire, 12-year career in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the team after the 2017 season.

Jason Kelce retirement: Drew Brees announces scholarship for walk-ons in honor of former center's announcement

Fletcher Cox career stats

In 12 seasons, Cox had one first-team All-Pro nod, three second-team All-Pro honors and six Pro Bowl nominations.

He finishes his career with 70 sacks, 519 total tackles, 88 tackles for a loss, 16 passes defended, 16 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

Chris Jones: All-Pro DT re-signs with Chiefs on massive five-year contract ahead of NFL free agency

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons