Flemingsburg mayor who was ‘tireless advocate for his community’ dies

Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money has died, according to statements from several government officials and agencies.

Money was first elected mayor in 2018 and had just been re-elected to a second term in November, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. His cause of death is unknown at this point.

A representative for Flemingsburg City Hall said Wednesday morning there were no immediate plans for an interim mayor.

“Bobby had a passion for public service and was a tireless advocate for his community,” Rep. Andy Barr said in a statement. “I was honored to call him a friend.”

Money was a Flemingsburg resident for 40 years and graduated from Fleming County High School, according to the city of Flemingsburg’s website. He also earned two degrees from Morehead State University and served as a military policeman for the United States Army.

Money spent most 28 years of his career working for the Buffalo Trace Area Development District as a senior loan officer, according to the city’s website. He oversaw the “revolving loan fund” program which provided capital to local businesses, he said on the city’s website.

“Opening and maintaining these businesses provided much-needed jobs in our 5 Counties,” Money wrote on the city of Flemingsburg’s website.

“He gave so much to his community and will be greatly missed,” the Buffalo Trace Area Development District said in a Facebook post.

The Mason County Fiscal Court said in a Facebook post that Money was a skilled public servant and said he will be missed.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to Mayor Money’s family and all of our neighbors in Flemingsburg and Fleming County, Kentucky,” said Mason County Fiscal Court.

Money leaves behind two children and four grandkids, according to the city’s website.