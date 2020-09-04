Fleming expected to start as Rays host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (16-16, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-12, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Pablo Lopez (3-2, 2.10 ERA) Tampa Bay: Josh Fleming (2-0, 1.74 ERA)

LINE: Rays 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brian Anderson and the Marlins will take on the Rays Friday.

The Rays are 12-5 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .441, good for fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a .592 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Marlins are 10-7 on the road. The Miami pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.18, Pablo Lopez paces the staff with a mark of 2.10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with five home runs home runs and is slugging .434.

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

