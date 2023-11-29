Fleetwood's former radar training building set to be auctioned

The building has been described as "elegant and modern" as well as "modest and yet dramatic"

A former radar training station built on a seafront is set to be sold at auction, with a £50,000 guide price.

The Grade II listed edifice, built in 1961, on The Esplanade, Fleetwood, has been a base for coastal masters to train in the latest radar technology.

Lancashire County Council said the "iconic" building was an "essential part of naval history".

It gained a 1965 Civic Trust Commendation for being "modest, yet dramatic".

Historic England (HE) praised its "elegant, modern design" and the art historian and architect, Sir Nikolaus Pevsner, called it "a cute little piece", the council said.

It said the building, coupled with the nearby Victorian lighthouse, showed "the history of communications side by side".

The single storey, oval building, built by Lancashire County Council architects, is raised above the level of high tide and can be accessed by steps from Fleetwood Promenade.

In 1996, the building was transferred to Blackpool and the Fylde College but will shortly be assigned back to the county council as the original leaseholder.

The former radar training building sits next to one of Fleetwood's Victorian lighthouses

The authority said the new owner would need to renovate it, and apply to Wyre Council to vary the deeds.

Councillor Alan Vincent, deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, HR and property, said: "This little building forms an historic and attractive feature, and taken with the historic 1840 lighthouse, forms a vital testimony to Fleetwood's distinguished naval past as well as showing the history of naval communications in our midst in Lancashire.

"We hope that by placing this iconic building up for auction, an essential part of our region's wonderful marine history can be preserved for the future, along with Lancashire's distinguished legacy of naval communications in times gone by."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk