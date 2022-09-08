Fleetwood starts fast at Wentworth as Poulter’s LIV clothing raises eyebrows

Ewan Murray at Wentworth
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images</span>
On a day when Tommy Fleetwood and Andy Sullivan turned heads courtesy of wonderful 64s Ian Poulter drew glances for his choice of attire.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour Group’s chief executive, had asked that LIV rebels competing at the PGA Championship did not wear clothing which advertises their new professional domain. Enter Poulter, whose left sleeve carried the logo of Majesticks, the LIV team he is part of.

Related: Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels

“This is a business that I actually own part of, so it has a right to be there,” insisted the Englishman. “I have had about six different sets of clothes in the last five weeks. I can’t possibly go to the embroiderers and have another set made up for this week. I am here for three weeks. I’m traveling, so this was the set I brought.”

The mere appearance of Poulter and co back on the DP World Tour has drawn critical comment. The 46-year-old, a Ryder Cup icon in European context, believes it should be possible to separate business disagreement from long-term friendships. Poulter also insists this tour’s main sponsors want him on the premises.

“There’s been a lot of petty comments in the last few weeks and I’m not going to comment on them,” he said. “I’m not going to play the clickbait game. I’m just not playing it. I’m here to win and that’s that.” A three under par 69 represented a reasonable start.

Graeme McDowell, another LIV convert, made a call for common sense as opposed to legal wrangling following his 71 here. A February hearing will determine whether LIV golfers can remain a part of this tour in the future after suspensions were stayed. “Does it have to happen in a court of law?” asked McDowell. “Let’s send 326 emails out and maybe two videos – one from the LIV players saying we’d love to support this tour eight, 10, 12 times a year and then the other side of it is Keith Pelley’s statement this week.”

Rory McIlroy appeared slightly disappointed with his 68. The Northern Irishman shrugged off the proposal put forward by McDowell, his countryman. “I didn’t know he made the rules,” McIlroy said. “At this point we just have to go by the book. Again, if you abide by the rules and regulations of the tours, by all means you can play. But if you break those rules, actions have consequences. And you have to live by that, even if they are not actually doing that at the minute.”

Tommy Fleetwood in action during his first round.
Fleetwood, on his first start since the Open, birdied the last four holes for a back nine of 31. Sullivan matched Fleetwood’s inward half and total. The duo sit one clear of Matthew Jordan and two ahead of a group including Shane Lowry. The Irishman eagled the last. “This is as good a year as I’ve had in my career without winning,” said Lowry. “That’s the best way to sum it up. I’d love to win one of the next few tournaments I play over the next few months. To finish the calendar year with a win would be nice.”

