Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Tributes have poured in from campaigners, journalists and politicians, following the death of Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans, who has died in New York aged 92.

The former editor of The Sunday Times was described as a “witty, charming, fiercely intelligent” man, and a “true champion” of social justice.

Sir Harold, who was also editor-at-large for the Reuters news agency, died of congestive heart failure, according to his wife Tina Brown, to whom he had been married for 40 years.

Born in Manchester in 1928, Sir Harold began his career at a weekly newspaper in Ashton-under-Lyne aged 16.

He later rose through the newspaper industry with roles including assistant editor of the Manchester Evening News and, after a stint in the US, as editor of The Northern Echo in Darlington.

Peter Barron, Northern Echo editor from 1999 to 2016, paid tribute to his predecessor, saying: “I was editor half a century later and the people of County Durham, North Yorkshire and Darlington still revered him.

“If I went to give a talk in the community, Harold Evans always came up, at Women’s Institutes, Townswomen’s Guilds and Rotary Clubs, somebody always had a memory of him.

“He made a lasting impression on the people of the North East because of his journalism.

“He changed the world, he believed in campaigning journalism and he also understood the importance of getting out and listening to people.”

Sir Harold became editor of The Sunday Times (ST) in the late 1960s, and editor of The Times soon after Rupert Murdoch bought the paper in 1981.

He left the paper around a year later after clashing with Mr Murdoch over editorial independence.

Sir Harold was renowned for his promotion of investigative journalism.

One of the most famous investigations conducted under his stewardship was that of exposing the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who were not compensated for their birth defects.

Glen Harrison, a thalidomide survivor and deputy chairman of the campaign group Thalidomide UK, said: “He was an outstanding human being for our cause.”

“A true gentleman and honestly we wouldn’t know where we would be without him, a really sincere loss and condolences to his family.

“A true warrior, a true champion for our cause. It’s a tragic loss.”

Another thalidomide campaigner, Guy Tweedy, from Harrogate, also mourned the passing of a “dear friend”.

“He was an icon. The world’s greatest journalist, and Harry was, and will always remain, a hero of thalidomiders worldwide.

“What he did for thalidomide survivors and their families in the UK was enormous. He trod where no one else did.

“If it wasn’t for him fighting against the Establishment, and having the courage to expose this horrendous scandal, we would never have got any justice at all.”

Sir Harold also wrote several best-selling books, including The American Century in 1998 and the sequel They Made America in 2004.

He described journalism as his “basic passion” and was a firm advocate for accurate, truthful reporting.

“Journalism is not easy. It’s the first rough draft,” he said.

“I don’t think you need to wait around until you have the definitive thing.

“You record what’s there; don’t delude yourself that this is the ultimate historical view.

“Attempting to get at truth means rejecting stereotypes and cliches.”

