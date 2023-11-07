Fleece of Britain’s loneliest sheep to be crafted into charity souvenirs

Fiona with two of her rescuers Cammy Wilson and Ally Williamson - Michael McGurk

The fleece from Britain’s loneliest sheep is to be auctioned to raise money for charities and made into souvenirs.

Fiona, a three-year-old ewe, is settling into a new home at Dalscone Farm Fun near Dumfries after spending two years stranded on a remote beach near Balintore, Easter Ross, in the Scottish Highlands.

The sheep’s plight – and rescue – has become an internet sensation, with the farm’s social media channels topping three million views on Facebook.

Fiona piled on the pounds while having unfettered access to grassy fields and her fleece became so heavy that she was in danger of becoming immobile.

The sheep has now been shorn and Ben Best, who runs Dalscone Farm Fun, has revealed that parts of the fleece will be raffled or auctioned with proceeds donated to the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) and RSABI, which provides emotional and financial support to people in the Scottish agricultural industry.

Mr Best said the fleece will be made into small items. “I’m unsure what they will be at the minute because the fleece isn’t actually the best quality,” he added.

The large pile of wool removed from Fiona - Michael McGurk

Describing the global interest in Fiona as “crazy”, Mr Best paid tribute to the SSPCA which he said had been given “a hard time” when details of the sheep’s plight emerged last week.

The sheep was rescued by a group led by Cammy Wilson, a sheep farmer from Ayrshire, at the weekend. Mr Best said the farmer who owns the land where Fiona was stranded had also been harassed.

The sheep’s transfer to Dalscone was held up after animal rights campaigners objected to her being sent to what they described as a “petting zoo”. Members of Animal Rising said Fiona was a feral animal that deserved to be homed in a special sanctuary away from public attention.

The sheep was smuggled into Dalscone at the weekend under cover of darkness to avoid placard-waving protesters. Mr Best said their presence had intimidated staff.

Fiona needs to shed at least six kilograms to bring her weight down from 92kg - Michael McGurk

“It was a dangerous rescue, it’s not something [the SSPCA] could have attempted or funded, so they got a hard rap over it and we want to show our support for them, they’ve been great with us ever since,” said Mr Best.

“Also, in line with farmers’ mental health, the landowner went through a bit of turmoil with activists turning up at his farm and wanting to see the sheep and the media attention around him. We’ve managed to keep his name out of the spotlight, thankfully, but he still went through a bit of a time so the other half will go to the RSABI, which is about mental health in the agricultural industry, and it’s a good cause.”

Mr Best said Fiona needs to shed at least six kilograms – about a stone – to bring her weight down from 92kg.

“Obviously when you’re overweight, it’s not the most comfortable thing. But the last thing we want to do is not encourage her to eat, especially when she’s had a really hectic schedule since being rescued.

“A lot of things are changing for her so the one constant that we know is that she likes her food, judging by how heavy she is. Let her enjoy her food just now and as time progresses and we introduce her to new friends, then we can start looking at cutting her food back to help her shed some weight.”