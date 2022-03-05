‘Flee’ Wins Best Feature at IDA Awards — Full Winners List

“Flee” won best feature at the International Documentary Association’s annual awards ceremony on Friday night.

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Flee” is also nominated for best documentary feature at this year’s Oscars. Leading the ceremony with the most wins, however, was “Summer of Soul,” which took home the best director prize for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson as well as best music documentary and best editing.

More from Variety

The ceremony also handed out speciality awards, honoring Roger Ross Williams with the Career Achievement Award, Ronan Farrow with the Truth to Power Award, Cecilia Aldarondo with the Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award, Jean Tsien with the Pioneer Award and Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh with the Courage Under Fire Award.

Below, find the full list of winners.

Best Feature

“Flee” (Denmark, France, Norway / NEON, Participant. Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Producers: Monica Hellstrӧm,Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Best Director

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — “Summer of Soul” (USA / Hulu, Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective)

Best Short

“A Broken House” (USA, Lebanon / Condé Nast Entertainment, The New Yorker, POV. Director/Producer: Jimmy Goldblum. Producer: Matt Weaver, former Representative Richard Gephardt and Harrison Nalevansky)

Best Curated Series

“Independent Lens” (USA / Independent Lens, PBS. Executive Producers: Lois Vossen, Sally Jo Fifer)

Best Episodic Series

“My Love: Six Stories of True Love” (USA / Netflix. Executive Producer: Mo-young Jin, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Jordan Wynn)

Best Multi-Part Documentary

“Exterminate All the Brutes” (USA, France / HBO, HBO Max. Director/Executive Producer: Raoul Peck. Producers: Daniel Delume. Executive Producers: Rémi Grellety, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Jamie Morris, Jack Oliver and Poppy Dixon)

Story continues

Best Short-Form Series

“Viral Dreams” (Germany, Israel / ZDF Arte. Producer: Georg Tschurtschenthaler. Executive Producers: Christian Beetz)

Best Standalone Audio Documentary

“VICE News Reports: Monaea, A 2020 Diary” (USA / VICE News, iHeartRadio. Reporters: Monaea Upton and Jen Kinney. Producers: Jen Kinne, Ashley Cleek, Adizah Eghan and Adreanna Rodriguez. Executive Producer: Kate Osborn)

Best Multi-Part Audio Documentary or Series

“Suave” (USA / Futuro Studios, PRX. Reporters: Maggie Freleng and Julieta Martinelli. Producers: Maria Hinojosa, Maggie Freleng, Julieta Martinelli, Marlon Bishop, Audrey Quinn and Stephanie Lubow. Executive Producer: Maria Hinojosa)

Best Music Documentary

“Summer of Soul” (USA / Hulu, Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective. Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Producers: Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein)

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

“Seahorse” (Germany / Film Academy Baden-Württemberg. Director/Producer: Nele Dehnenkamp. Producer: Christine Duttlinger)

Best Cinematography

“Faya Dayi” (Ethiopia, USA, Qatar / Janus Films. Cinematographer: Jessica Beshir)

Best Editing

“Summer of Soul” (USA / Hulu, Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective. Editor: Joshua L. Pearson)

Best Music Score

“Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” (USA / HBO Max. Composer: Roman GianArthur)

Best Writing

“North by Current” (USA / POV, PBS. Writer: Angelo Madsen Minax)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.