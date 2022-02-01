Flee: inside the film about a Kabul boy who finds happiness, cats and a husband in Denmark

Ryan Gilbey
·7 min read

When the Danish film-maker Jonas Poher Rasmussen was 15, an Afghan refugee moved to his small village. Rumours circulated about how the boy, Amin, had got there. Some said he had walked all the way from Kabul, others that he had seen his whole family slaughtered. Rasmussen became the newcomer’s friend and confidant – Amin even came out to him as gay when they were teenagers – and their closeness endured into adulthood. When they both suffered bad break-ups in their 20s, for instance, Rasmussen went to stay with Amin; they refer to that period now as “the heartbreak summer”. He still didn’t know the truth about how his friend came to Denmark, though, so he did what any documentarist might do: he proposed making a film about him. Amin refused to reveal his identity on screen – but what if the film were animated?

The result is Flee, which alternates between scenes of Rasmussen interviewing his friend, dramatisations of Amin’s perilous journey to Copenhagen via Moscow, and present-day interludes showing him househunting with his boyfriend in which the concept of settling down presents unique challenges for someone who has spent his life running. Aside from the occasional excerpt of archive footage – the war-scarred streets of Kabul, the unruly waves seen from a boat smuggling people across the Baltic – every frame of the movie is animated, most of it in a simple, straightforwardly realistic fashion that matches Amin’s narration.

“Fundamentally, everything came from his testimony,” says the 40-year-old director. We are speaking via video call just before Christmas, at the end of a year that began with Flee (which is executive-produced by Riz Ahmed and the Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) winning the Grand Jury prize in the documentary section at Sundance. “It had to be a style of animation that supported what Amin said. It also had to represent authentically the streets of Kabul and Moscow in the 1980s rather than being stylised or otherworldly.”

When Amin frolics as a child in his sister’s dresses or bops happily to the sound of A-ha, the mood is bright and buoyant. In moments of trauma, the animation grows nightmarish: faces appear without features, surroundings become scratchy and abstract. “Again, that came from the voice. When Amin started to talk about trauma, he spoke more slowly and incoherently. I knew we needed to see that reflected in the animation. It’s not about the reality any more, it’s about the emotion inside, the anger and fear.”

Flee provides harrowing glimpses into the refugee experience but in places the movie is playful and funny. The young Amin, a devout fan of Jean-Claude Van Damme, imagines his idol winking at him in the middle of a fight scene from Bloodsport. Later, when Amin is squashed next to a dishy older man while being driven in a van by people smugglers, the soundtrack (Joyride by Roxette) seems to be expressing his taboo desires.

I want the film to show that being a refugee is not an identity – it’s a circumstance that can happen to anyone

The partial disguise of animation gives Amin, who is hiding behind an assumed name as well as a cartoon face, a way to tell his story in full for the first time. “He didn’t want people to pity him, or to see him only as a refugee,” Rasmussen explains. It’s impossible not to notice, though, that Amin isn’t the only person whose appearance has been altered on screen. The film-maker talking to me today looks nothing like the one who is shown interviewing his friend in Flee. “Ah, my non-blondness,” he says sheepishly, gesturing to his dark hair and beard. “I wanted to create a contrast between Amin and me so that people weren’t confused.” It also reflects the story’s unreliable nature, where rumour and subterfuge are gradually peeled away to reveal the truth. “What we’re seeing on screen doesn’t always match up with the real world.”

He confesses to a more personal reason, too. “I didn’t want the audience to question where I’m from. In my own family, there is a refugee background. My maternal grandmother was born in Copenhagen but her parents, who were Jewish, had fled Russia in the pogroms. They applied for asylum here but were rejected, then moved on to Berlin. Being Jewish, my grandmother had to stand up every day in class with a yellow star on her chest. After that, they had to flee again – to England and then the US.”

Rasmussen insists that he didn’t feel like an outsider himself during his childhood in Denmark, though there was one detail that set him apart. “All my friends were blond,” he says. “At 11 or 12, I wanted to be blond, too. And now I had the chance.” He looks bashful and boyish: a kid who made his wish come true.

Flee was an emotional film to piece together. “I’d heard the rumours about Amin’s past so I expected it to be harrowing,” he says. “I was more surprised by how much it all still affected him. He wasn’t able to connect his past and his present so he didn’t feel like a whole person.” The most traumatic part for Rasmussen was sifting through footage from 1980s Afghanistan to find just the right snapshots of horror. “That was a tough few weeks,” he says. “I needed a lot of breaks. But we had to show that staying in Kabul was not an option. The kid you see lying in a pool of blood represents Amin if he had stayed.”

In Rasmussen’s previous film, the live-action documentary What He Did, he used a different sort of framework to address horrifying events. That film told the story of Jens Michael Schau, who brutally murdered his partner, the novelist Christian Kampmann. In that instance, the rehearsal and performance of a new play about the killing provided a lens through which to explore the story on two levels of reality, just as animation does in Flee.

Both films concern gay male outsiders – Schau admits he felt “inferior” in his partner’s literary circles, while Amin describes himself as being “ashamed and embarrassed” of being a refugee. The films also feature scenes set in gay bars. “I’m definitely drawn to outsider stories, to seeing how marginalised people cope in society,” says Rasmussen. Then a grin: “I’m not drawn to gay bar scenes. It’s just a coincidence I have two of those in a row.” Are the animation and the play-within-the-film ways of holding these subjects at an analytical distance? Quite the opposite, he argues. “When you deal with stories in the past, it’s always a struggle to make them feel current again. The setting up of the play in What He Did provides a natural structure. The same with the animation in Flee. It makes it all feel like it is happening now in front of our eyes.”

&#x002018;I&#x002019;m drawn to outsider stories&#x002019; &#x002026; film-maker Jonas Poher Rasmussen.
‘I’m drawn to outsider stories’ … film-maker Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Photograph: TT News Agency/Alamy

And it is. There will be millions more people who are displaced like Amin in the coming years and decades, not only through war but also the climate emergency. “I hope it gives a human face to these stories,” he says. “When Amin arrived in Denmark, the rhetoric around refugees wasn’t so bad. In the last 20 years, it has become increasingly toxic. I want the film to show that being a refugee is not an identity – it’s a circumstance that can happen to anyone. Yes, Amin is a refugee but he’s so much more. He is an academic, a house owner, a husband.”

How is he now? “He’s very well. He’s been travelling all his life and suddenly he had to stay at home like everybody else for the past few years. But he’s enjoyed it. He sends me photos of cats, and the flowers in the garden.”

Does Rasmussen feel as if he has finally understood Amin after making Flee? “I don’t think you can get to the bottom of a living person,” he says. “We’re all works in progress. I do understand him a lot better, and I understand what it does to someone to lose your home and not be fully who you are. In Afghanistan, he couldn’t be openly gay. In Denmark, he couldn’t be honest about his past. All his life, parts of himself had to be hidden away. Flee is really the story of a man trying to find a place where he can be who he is.”

  • Flee is released on 11 February.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan