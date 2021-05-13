Fledgling Tattoo Artist Kourtney Kardashian Gives Travis Barker Some New Ink

As canvases go, Travis Barker is relatively low-risk.

The Blink-182 drummer has covered nearly every inch of his body in tattoos, which include full portraits of his family, the visage of “Halloween” killer Michael Myers, a shoutout to his favorite vegan restaurant, various Cadillac emblems, and of course a tribute to his new girlfriend.

So, there was really no way Kourtney Kardashian could go wrong when she decided to indulge in a new hobby, as the duo seems intent on rewriting the script about how couple tats spell almost certain doom.

“I tattoo,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram Wednesday, sharing multiple photos of herself inking the phrase “I love you” in her own handwriting on Barker’s forearm, as he watched on. Rest assured, the reality-TV star didn’t go freehand, with one pic showing her writing the words on paper before things got permanent.

Barker praised her as a “woman of many talents” in the comments section.

Barker is amassing quite a collection of Kourtney-themed body art. Last month, he got her name inked on his chest, while fans have also speculated that another tattoo on his thigh that reads “You’re so cool!” could be written in Kardashian’s handwriting and a reference to their favorite movie as of late, “True Romance.”

The couple, who made things official over Valentine’s Day weekend after years of friendship, has leaned full-tilt into PDA ever since. From floral displays extra enough to impress Kim Kardashian and Insta-ready romantic getaways to finger sucking on multiple occasions and double-dating with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Barker and Kardashian are doing everything but shouting about their love from the rooftops.

And his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who shares three children with the musician, has certainly taken notice.

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird?” she told People. “The movie, ‘True Romance,’ that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on ‘Meet the Barkers.’ Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird.”

Story continues

For what it’s worth, Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick doesn’t seem to be taking the new relationship well either, with reports claiming that two are “barely speaking” at the moment.

Who knows what the future holds, but we need cameras rolling on this blended family whenever the next holiday rolls around.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.