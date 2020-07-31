Fleabag star Andrew Scott in hospital for minor surgery

Actor Andrew Scott has been taken to hospital to undergo "minor surgery", forcing performances of a live-streamed play he was appearing in to be postponed.

Scott, 43, the so-called "hot priest" in Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag, is performing from The Old Vic's empty auditorium in a production of Three Kings.

He was in the middle of a run - from 29 July to 1 August - but the London theatre said on Thursday the remaining shows would be rescheduled.

It is not known what the Irish actor's surgery entails, or how serious it is.

The Old Vic said in a tweet: "We are sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is now in hospital to undergo minor surgery and we therefore need to reschedule this week's performances of #OVInCamera #OVThreeKings."

The production is part of the In Camera series, which the theatre says is "crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out".

The play, written by Stephen Beresford, centres on "fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships".

The production, directed by The Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus, is being streamed live from the stage, with the empty auditorium as a backdrop, for just five performances.

Fleabag is up for several awards at the BAFTAS later, including a new, public-voted gong, the must-see moment , for Scott and Waller-Bridge's "hot priest" confessional scene.

The multi award-winning show has ended its run, according to Waller-Bridge, but she and Scott will reignite their on-screen chemistry in season two of His Dark Materials.

Scott is also known for his role as Moriarty in Sherlock, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.