Flavor Runs in the Family! See All of Guy Fieri's Sweetest Photos with His Wife and Kids

The 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' host has great taste and even better family values

Guy Fieri Instagram Guy Fieri family

Guy Fieri may be one of Food Network's finest talents, but the culinary icon is a family man first.

Fieri and his wife, Lori, are parents to sons Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17. They've also raised their nephew Jules, 22, since the death of Guy's sister Morgan in 2011. Between their travels, TV appearances and tastes for good flavor, the Fieris live exciting lives.



"I'm so proud of all that these kids get to experience but also at how grounded they've stayed," Guy told PEOPLE in 2019. "I think that has a lot to do with who I am and who my wife is. We came from very, very close-knit families."

From quality time at home to their shared adventures in the spotlight, see all of the Fieri family's best photos together.



With the Boys

Ryder Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri Family

During his 2022 cover story interview, the Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives host told PEOPLE that his life's real goal was to build bonds at home.



"Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad," said Guy, who is seen here with his two sons and nephew. "Family is always the first priority."

True Love

Guy Fieri Instagram Guy Fieri family

Guy and Lori's love story outdates his reign as a household name. They met in 1992, when she stopped by a restaurant Guy managed at the time in Long Beach, California. Speaking to Delish in 2017, the spiked-hair star said he had a good feeling: "I knew as soon as I saw her. I just knew," Guy recalled.

And he was right — the duo married a few years later in 1995.

Just Like Dad

Paul Archuleta/Getty Guy Fieri Family

Like his father, Hunter's got a knack for flavor and high aspirations. During his studies at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, the young chef interned for the restaurant group Caesar's, which is home to several Food Network stars' dining institutions.

Guy has spoken openly about not interfering too much while Hunter established himself in the food world. In a 2018 interview with Delish, Guy claimed he didn't "call any buddies for favors," and commended Hunter for making his own professional connections.



Heirs of the Flavor

Guy Fieri Instagram Guy Fieri Family

Still, the TV personality isn't shy about his hope that Hunter will one day take over as the host of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, and the up-and-comer seems to be on board.

"He's a great teacher," Hunter told PEOPLE in 2019. "When the time comes, I will be ready to roll."

In fact, both of the Fieri boys have appeared on their dad's shows Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. In February 2023, Ryder made a co-hosting cameo on the latter and, per Guy's Instagram caption, did a great job.

Love of the Game

Ryder Fieri Instagram Guy Fieri Family

Guy and Lori's youngest, Ryder, has just as strong a relationship with his dad. The two share a love for sports and have a favorite basketball team: the Golden State Warriors. They've been showing up for the Northern California hoopers since Ryder was just a little kid.

In May 2022, Guy proved their longtime dedication to the team when he shared a then-and-now Instagram post featuring a throwback courtside photo and a more recent game-time snap. In the pics, the father-son duo can be seen rocking Golden State merch.

Fieri Family Grows

Ethan Miller/Getty Guy Fieri and son Hunter Fieri

Over Thanksgiving weekend 2023, Hunter got engaged to pickleball pro Tara Bernstein and celebrated with the whole Fieri family. The couple definitely had Guy's stamp of approval, considering his high praise of Bernstein while speaking to PEOPLE a few months earlier.

“[She has] good values and is just a really great person so I couldn't be happier for Hunter,” the dining expert said at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. “This is a big deal. To see him this happy and also to see him have a partner that is as driven as he is, it's perfect.”

Night to Remember

ryder fieriry/instagram Guy Fieri Family

In April 2023, Guy and Lori shared a proud moment as they watched their youngest doll up for his 11th grade prom.

Sound Parenting

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fierifamily

The Fieri kids get to experience a lot of perks thanks to their dad's success, but the Food Network Star champion keeps their home lives humble. When Ryder turned 17, Lori and Guy gifted him a new car, a reward for driving his grandparents' minivan for "one year with no tickets, no accidents."

According to Guy, Ryder was elated to receive his own vehicle, even though his parents required him to put up some cash.

"The gift is, 'Hey, you have to pay half the money we'll pay the other half.' But he was really excited," Guy told PEOPLE.

Support System

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Guy Fieri family

The boys and their parents also put in plenty of quality time with Guy's parents, Penelope and Jim Ferry. The whole family joined together in 2019, when the restaurateur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hanging at Home

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri family

The group also gathers for less high-profile events too, of course. As Lori told PEOPLE in 2019, when the cameras aren't rolling, their family takes the most pleasure in laidback time together.

“Our perfect nights are really barbecuing in the backyard and the kids swimming in the pool,” she said. “We just hunker down at home. That’s [Guy's] happy place.”

