This Flattering Sweater Is on Sale for the Last Six Hours of Amazon Prime Day

One of the most difficult parts of cold-weather dressing is finding sweaters that are actually flattering. Our closets are full of oversized cozy knits, but sometimes we want a sweater that will keep us warm and accentuate our shape. We’re not alone in that struggle, as nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers searched for and found a sweater that meets those criteria. Enter: the MarinaPrime pullover sweater with a knot detail on the side. For the final six hours of Amazon Prime Day, you can get this best-selling sweater for as little as $11.

Available in 23 different colors and both a waffle knit and cotton blend material, this versatile sweater works with a range of styles. It comes in sizes XS through XXL. Most reviewers say to order your typical size if you prefer a snug fit and to go a size up if you like your sweaters loose. The brand recommends hand-washing it and hanging to dry.

“This is the perfect top to pair with leggings,” a reviewer wrote. “The knot fit is super flattering, and the length is long enough in the back to cover your booty!”

Another added: “This is a great grab-n-go top! The side knot adds just enough bit of flair to give it a little boost.”

Many reviewers also commented on the high-quality fabric of this affordable sweater. In both the waffle knit and cotton blend, the sweater isn’t too thick or too thin, so you can wear it on its own during the fall and as a layer in the winter. “The material is lightweight but keeps you warm,” a reviewer confirmed.

The great thing about this sweater is that it easily transitions from a day of lounging on the couch to a night out with friends. All you have to do is swap out your sweats and slippers for a pair of jeans and boots, and you’re ready to go.

But we have to warn you — once you get your hands on this sweater, you may find yourself going back for more. As one shopper wrote, “I can’t wait to order different colors! Great quality and so cozy!”

We’re in the last six hours of Prime Day, so you might as well take this opportunity to get your hands on this customer-loved sweater. It’ll be a welcome addition to your fall and winter wardrobe at a price you just can’t beat. Shop the sweater below.

