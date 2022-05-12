This flattering, under-$30 Amazon dress comes in tons of colors, and it's perfect for spring and summer

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're a trend chaser or you like to stick with timeless investments, you need to be shopping Amazon Fashion. Just spend a little time browsing the site, and you're bound to find a few pieces that would look so good in your wardrobe.

Need proof? Check out this xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress. It is honestly the perfect slip dress. The midi silhouette is extra flattering, and the draped cowl neckline is sexy without showing off too much.

xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $21.99-$26.99

Buy Now

Hopefully, you also noticed the price of this Amazon slip dress. Select colors and sizes really are just $21.99, so you can totally afford to buy a few. And given that this slip dress comes in more than 25 colors, you'll definitely want more than one in your closet.

We recently got a hot tip from a friend at Amazon that this slip dress is a best seller on the site right now, and it's not hard to see why. Obviously, this Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress will look great with heels for special occasions, but you can also dress it down with a denim jacket, so it works for a date night.

More than 11,000 shoppers have left ratings for this soft, satiny dress, and some have even posted pics of how flattering it looks on them. Whether for an upcoming summer wedding or just for a date night, you should definitely head over to Amazon now and score one (or two!) for yourself.

If you liked this story, check out these pretty diamond huggie earrings on Amazon.

More from In The Know:

If sitting for too long hurts your back, grab this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love for less than $40

Shoppers swear by these products to boost their metabolism and curb cravings: 'I've tried these for 3 weeks, and I feel a difference'

Story continues

Why one TikTok-famous dry cleaner says you should stop using dryer sheets (and what you should use instead!)

The No. 1 best-selling pillows on Amazon are on sale for just $25: 'I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying'

The post This flattering Amazon slip dress comes in tons of colors, and prices start at just $17.99 appeared first on In The Know.