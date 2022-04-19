These Flattering $15 Bike Shorts Are Quickly Becoming My Daily Spring Uniform

Whenever I find a piece of clothing that fits me well and suits my style, I never want to take it off. Whether that's a pair of comfortable work pants, a barely there bra, or stylish sneakers, I tend to stick to the things I know and love. Another item that has earned a spot on my favorites list is the Aerie Offline OG Bike Shorts, and right now, they're on sale for $15.

I already own two pairs of the Aerie biker shorts, but thanks to that $15 price tag, I'm adding at least two more to my collection. The shorts are high-waisted with a 7-inch inseam and they're made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane that feels like a soft, lived-in T-shirt. Since they're not made from typical athletic material, I like to think of the shorts more as loungewear than workout clothes. And if these specific shorts aren't your thing, you'll be happy to hear that Aerie's entire collection of biker shorts is on sale.

Aerie Offline OG Bike Short

Shop now: $15 (Originally $25); ae.com

My go-to outfit with the Offline OG biker shorts is an oversized tee or sweatshirt and sneakers. That way the shorts still give my legs some shape and lift my backside, but I can stay comfortable with my athleisure look. I've had my first two pairs for over a year now and they look good as new, having held up beautifully in the wash over time.

The shorts come in a true black shade that goes with everything and sizes XS through XXL. Some shoppers said they sized up for a slightly looser fit but I take mine true to size — it just depends on how tight you want them to feel on your legs.

In the reviews section, more than 450 people left the shorts a five-star rating. One shopper said they "fit better than a glove," adding that they're made from the "softest material." A second shopper explained they never felt comfortable wearing biker shorts until they found this pair from Aerie that are the "perfect length" and "not obnoxiously tight."

I can't guarantee how long these biker shorts will stay in stock at such an affordable price, so I highly recommend grabbing a pair for $15 from Aerie before they're gone.