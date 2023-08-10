Flato head highlights its plans for housing, commercial and now, industrial

Flato Developments head Shakir Rehmatullah gave the public its first hint of plans for a “paper manufacturing plant” in Dundalk.

His presentation at last Wednesday’s council meeting also listed how much land is used for what purpose for a total 150 acres (60 hectares).

Participating online, the developer promised his continued support in providing a school site. He outlined completed and proposed projects and answered council questions on Flato’s plans.

An upcoming focus will be mixed development at the south-east of Dundalk.

The township sold Flato about 90 acres of its 140 acre Eco Park II property. The land was brought into the settlement area through a Minister’s Zoning Order, supported by Southgate.

Flato also owns land to the south in Melancthon Township, which the company plans to develop.

In a development agreement prior to the MZO, the township and Flato committed to hold public consultation on each phase of the development.

Southgate at the time of the sale reserved the rest of the Eco-Park II lands to benefit local industries ready to step up their operations to an industrial site, staff told council of the day.

Industrial development projects, the MZO development agreement says, will be reviewed by EDO, Southgate staff, development committee, community and Council to ensure job creation and community fit.

Affordable and rental housing will be reviewed by the Affordable-Attainable Housing Committee, Development Committee, community and council.

Highway Commercial development is to be reviewed by EDO, Southgate staff Development Committee, Chamber of Commerce, community and council.

A development committee has not yet been established.

PAPER PLANT

Last Wednesday, the paper plant was mentioned in connection with plans for the 90 acres of Eco-Park Phase II the township sold to the company. The exact site was not shown, but Mayor Brian Milne later confirmed it would be within the industrial lands in the land sold by the township to Flato.

Story continues

Mr. Rehmatullah highlighted the prospect of jobs, and answered a few brief council questions about the process.

He confirmed that the pulp would be produced elsewhere. In Dundalk, the pulp would be turned into eco-friendly packaging.

Mr. Rehmatullah mentioned using renewable bamboo as one of the pulp sources, and held up a “Flato” facial tissue box to demonstrate the kind of product.

Mr. Rehmatullah’s answer was “100 percent” when asked if the plant would go ahead as described. Some of the building “may be in Melancthon or Dundalk,” he said.

There could be an announcement in the next month or two, he said, adding that the company is looking at buying equipment from Italy.

“It’s going to create a lot of good-paying jobs,” he said.

He said the build would also include a warehouse for the Flato Home line of products, which he was bringing to Dundalk instead of building in the city.

There were 18.6 ha (46 acres) of industrial listed in the presentation. The total area was given as about 61 hectares (150 acres).

The council has had many closed sessions regarding land sales, with no indication of what properties are involved. There was another following the Wednesday, Aug. 2 session.

COMMERCIAL

The Flato head also informed council that the company had completed its lease with McDonalds. Construction will soon begin on Flato lands south of the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Grey Rd. 9.

The restaurant is to be located beside the highway in the Edgewood subdivision. The company is talking to MTO to try to get a stoplight at the entrance into the subdivision there.

Coun. Martin Shipston asked why plans for a multi-store plaza to serve the local community were set aside.

Mr. Rehmatullah answered that although they had originally planned for a multi-store plaza, and advertised to find tenants, interest was slow.

“We didn’t find anybody solid, and McDonald’s came forward,” he said. Flato welcomed the interest in leasing its space for a McDonald’s outlet, which he said would put Southgate on the map.

The Flato head said that store spaces will be available in the MZO areas zoned commercial along Hwy. 10.

NEEDS OF YOUNGER & OLDER RESIDENTS

Mr. Rehmatullah said that the Bluewater school board has indicated its preferred location for a school. He also said the township had raised the possibility of a second school site, to which the company was amenable.

He said CAO Dina Lundy was working hard “behind the scenes” toward the cause of the schools. For their part, council members expressed their appreciation of the company’s efforts to advocate for a school, and willingness to designate an area.

Mr. Rehmatullah shared news of a recently completed parkette in the Flato North subdivision, a rest area connected by trails. He said it’s part of developing a walkable community. “We wanted something green desperately over there.”

Coun. Joan John expressed her appreciation of the rest area but asked if there would be a playground, observing it’s a long walk to other playground equipment.

Mr. Rehmatullah said that Flato has playground structures on its approved plan, but they are still “a little bit in the future.”

He reported that the Edgewood Greens adult lifestyle apartments were “getting filled up slowly – we’re headed in the right direction.”

This apartment was planned in response to a request from the township for places for seniors to live when a detached house was too big for their needs.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald