Flat tire stops man who fled after mid-afternoon shooting in downtown Lexington

Karla Ward
·1 min read
Rob Bolson

A young man was arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington Friday afternoon after the car he fled in had a flat tire.

Police were called to the 200 block of Short Street near Elm Tree Lane at about 2:40 p.m. to respond to a report that someone in a white Chrysler 300 had fired multiple shots at another vehicle, said Lexington police Lt. Donnell Gordon. No one was injured, he said.

Gordon said he spotted the suspect on North Broadway and activated his lights to try to stop the car, but the driver fled, and because of heavy traffic downtown, Gordon said he did not continue the pursuit.

Gordon said officers then spotted the vehicle on Loudon Avenue heading toward Winchester Road. He said the driver continued to flee, but the police helicopter was able to keep the vehicle in sight.

“The vehicle ended up blowing a tire out on its own,” Gordon said.

The suspect, who is about 18 years old, got out and ran but was arrested at Liberty Road and Gatehouse Place, he said. He said police recovered a gun at the scene.

Police did not publicly identify the man. Gordon said charges are pending. He asked that anyone with video surveillance footage of the area of Elm Tree and Short and anyone with knowledge of what led up the the shooting call police.

Gordon said anyone who discovers property damage should also call them.

