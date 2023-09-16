‘Flat tax’ was considered for Liz Truss’s ill-fated mini-budget

The financial fallout from Liz Truss’s tax-slashing mini-budget is seen as a critical reason why her premiership ended after 49 days - Eddie Mulholland

A “flat tax” that would have seen all workers pay just 20 per cent of their income to the Treasury was considered for Liz Truss’s mini-budget, The Telegraph can reveal.

The proposal was submitted in a memo by Jacob Rees-Mogg, who under Ms Truss would be made business secretary, one of the most senior economic briefs in the Cabinet.

Creating a single 20 per cent income tax band would have meant getting rid of not just the 45 per cent additional rate, as Ms Truss tried to do, but also the 40 per cent higher rate.

The idea was referred to as going “full Estonia” by other senior Tories involved in discussions during the summer of 2022, since Estonia has a single 20 per cent income tax.

Under the proposal, corporation tax and capital gains tax would also have become 20 per cent. It would be paid for by abolishing tax reliefs on pension schemes and National Insurance contributions.

In the end, Kwasi Kwarteng, Ms Truss's chancellor, firmly rejected the 'flat tax' proposal

The move, if adopted, would have been the biggest shake-up of the tax system for decades. Its estimated cost was £41 billion – more than any other measure in the mini-budget.

In the end, Kwasi Kwarteng, Ms Truss’s chancellor, firmly rejected the proposal but it offers an insight into the blue-sky thinking among Ms Truss and her allies.

The financial fallout from Ms Truss’s tax-slashing mini-budget, with the pound slumping and interest rates rising, is seen as a critical reason why her premiership ended after 49 days, the shortest in history.

The revelation is contained in The Right to Rule, a new book that explores how the Conservatives have held power since 2010, via interviews with more than 120 key players.

This week sees the anniversary of Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which delivered the biggest tax cuts since 1972 but triggered tremors on the markets.

The plan had originally been to deliver the core tax cuts that Ms Truss had promised in her successful Tory leadership contest against Rishi Sunak in the summer of 2022.

But the package began to swell in August as Tory MPs who would become cabinet ministers under Ms Truss held excited discussions at Chevening, the foreign secretary’s country house.

Jacob Rees-Mogg submitted a 600-word memo laying out proposals for a ‘flat tax’ - Jamie Lorriman

During that summer, Mr Rees-Mogg submitted a 600-word memo, revealed in The Right to Rule, laying out proposals for a “flat tax”.

Part of it read: “The opportunity for a flat tax on income should be explored. Hungary and Romania have flat taxes of 16 per cent, Lithuania and Georgia have 20 per cent (less developed countries such as Mongolia and Kazakhstan also use them).

“Estonia has a flat tax of 20 per cent (although changes in 2018 created exemptions bands, so strictly speaking this is now a partial flat tax). Research suggests the Baltic States’ adoption of these in 1994-5 helped their rapid growth.

“We should aim for a 20 per cent flat tax for income tax, corporation tax and capital gains tax (without changing National Insurance).”

The move would have cost around £41 billion, according to Mr Rees-Mogg’s estimates based on public Treasury numbers.

It would have been funded by the abolition of tax reliefs on pension schemes and National Insurance contributions.

Estonian example

Another part of the memo read: “Estonia’s rate of 20 per cent applies to all income for a resident taxpayer. Businesses pay 0 per cent income tax on all reinvested and retained profits.

“Estonia has the OECD’s most competitive tax system: OECD firms spend on average 44 hours each year calculating their taxes, but in Estonia 95 per cent of taxes are filed online, a process that can take just three minutes.

“According to Estonia’s prime minister Kaja Kallas, Estonia “gather[s] more corporate tax than the US” (in the nine months to September 2021, revenues rose 60 per cent year-on-year).”

Mr Kwarteng ended up rejecting the proposal, meaning it never made it into the mini-budget.

