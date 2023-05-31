Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you’re not a fan of wearing heels, we have great news for you: Flat sandals are in this summer. More specifically, styles with “lots of straps and wrap details” are on the rise, personal shopper and stylist Elisabeth Kassab previously told InStyle, as proved by Sofia Richie’s latest looks. The “It” girl wore strappy sandals nonstop on her honeymoon, so we have no choice but to try the style out for ourselves. Of course, Amazon has dozens of flat ankle-wrap sandals, and we found the five cutest pairs for less than $50:

Trary Braided Lace-Up Sandal

Amazon

On sale for just $18 thanks to an on-site coupon, these strappy, flat sandals have hand-braided laces that come in five colorways. Plus, they’re designed with a post between the first two toes to keep your feet in place and rubber outsoles to prevent you from slipping. A shopper confirmed they’re “very comfortable and look great with pretty much anything,” which is exactly what we’re looking for in a versatile, everyday summer sandal.

Shop now: $18 with coupon (Originally $28); amazon.com

Sandalup Lace-Up Sandal

Amazon

For a similar look with simple, non-braided leather straps, go with this Sandalup style that’s on sale for $21. Like the option above, this pair has a stabilizing post between the toes, along with long straps you can wrap around your ankles and tie to your desired fit. They come in three neutral colors, including black, white, and camel brown, and have “flexible soles [that] make them easy to wear for long periods of time,” a reviewer said.

Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Rekayla Open-Toe Ankle-Wrap Flat Sandal

Amazon

If you don’t like the feeling of having something between your toes, opt for these straight-across-strap sandals instead. They come in eight colors and patterns, each with a single faux suede band across the toes and around the heel, as well as long, adjustable ankle straps. One shopper, who named the shoes their “go-to sandals this summer,” loves that the flats are “so flattering and can be worn with so many styles.”

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

The Drop Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal

Amazon

These strappy sandals from The Drop check off two summer trends in one: flats and metallics. They have two straight-across bands over the toes, long ankle straps with metal aglets at the ends, and cushioned, faux leather footbeds. A reviewer said they wear the “affordable and very chic” sandals with “dresses, jeans, shorts — you name it,” making the shoes a summer wardrobe mainstay.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Ermonn Lace-Up Flat Sandal

Amazon

With straps around both the feet and the ankles, these lace-up sandals are the true definition of the wrap-around sandals trend. Available in six colors, they have croc-embossed soles with cushioned footbeds and rounded laces that connect to a sling-back band around the heel. According to one reviewer, they’re “surprisingly well constructed” and have “sturdy ties that actually grip your leg.” You can’t beat that praise for a pair of $44 sandals.

Shop now: $44 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com



