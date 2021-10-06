Flat Steel Market worth USD 768.16 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flat Steel Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Flat Steel Market Research Report, Product Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is projected to be worth USD 768.16 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 455.27 billion in 2021.

Market Competitive Analysis

List of major companies in the flat steel market profiled are:

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China),

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg),

ChinaSteel (China),

POSCO (South Korea),

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (China),

Jianlong Group (China),

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan),

ThyssenKrupp AG (India),

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (Japan),

Albawardi Steel Industries (Saudi Arabia),

Nucor Corporation (US),

Tata Steel (India),

Hyundai Steel (South Korea),

SABIC (Saudi Arabia),

Severstal Russian Steel (Russia),

AGIS (UAE)

Voestalpine AG (Austria)

Among others.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1885





Market Research Future’s Review on Flat Steel Market.

Market Scope:

Flat steel refers to a semi-furnished material like ingots, billets, and slabs. Flat steel is used in numerous consumer durable, automotive, white goods, and construction sectors. Flat steel is used by several manufacturers like grating manufacturers, the automotive industry, railways, truck trailers, light bar Industries, cable trays, and other Industries.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The growth of the flat steel market is being driven by the factors like the advancement of technology in defense, packaging Industries, construction, and automobile, rapid industrialization, the speedy growth of buildings and construction sectors, and rapid urbanization. Additionally, because of the numerous benefits of flat steel, it is used in several construction applications, increasing the per capita income of people and economic growth. Furthermore, the growth of the automotive industry is another major aspect causing an upsurge in the market growth for flat steel.

Story continues



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Flat Steel

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flat-steel-market-1885





Market Restraints

Factors like the volatility in the price of iron ore, the high cost of blast furnace production, and high investment costs are some of the major market restraints.

COVID-19 Impact

The prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the global flat steel market. The coronavirus has spread widely across all the regions globally, causing numerous industries and businesses. Because of the lockdown guidelines, several industry sectors suffered, including the construction sector. Because of the downfall in the economy and financial crisis, numerous construction projects were halted. Additionally, labor shortage resulted in major problems in the construction sector, and the imposition of lockdown has severely impacted the flat steel market. The global market for flat steel is anticipated to witness growth after the post-covid-19 situation.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1885





Segment Analysis

The flat steel market is divided into numerous segments based on end-user, product type, and region.

The market segmentation is done as cold-rolled coils sheets hit rolled coils coated steel, slabs, and others by product type. The best and strips accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to rising home appliances, electronics, and packaging adoption.

The market is classified into oil & gas, energy, consumer goods, electronics, automotive and transportation, machinery, construction and building, and others based on end-user.

Regional Analysis

The global flat steel market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Rest of the World.

The Asia-Pacific region tops the market with the largest market share as per the MRFR report on the flat steel market. An increasing industrial base and economics are mainly driving the region's growth in the countries such as South Korea, India, Thailand, and others. Also, the increased construction activities and Increasing per capita income of the people in the region have boosted the demand for the flat steel market.

North American holds the second position in the global flat steel market given the rising automotive sector in the region. The growing demand for commercial vehicles and passenger cars in the US is propelling the market's growth for the region.

The European flat steel market is projected to witness significant growth in the projected timeframe owing to the growing consumer base.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Flat Steel Market: Information by Product Type (Slabs, Hot-Rolled Coil, Cold-Rolled Coil, Sheets & Strips, Tinplate, Coated Steel, and Others), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Machinery, Electronics, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Oil & Gas, Energy, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) — Global Forecast till 2028



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1885





About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com



