The Flash's #WestAllen Are Happy Together in Arrowverse Series' Final Season — 2023 FIRST LOOK

2023 First Looks

The best is yet to come for The Flash‘s Barry and Iris, as seen in our exclusive first photos from the long-running Arrowverse series’ ninth and final season.

In TVLine’s latest batch of 2023 First Look photos, the mood is light and bright at both S.T.A.R. Labs and at the West house, with Barry and Iris (played by Grant Gustin and Candice Patton) flashing lotsa super smiles.

More from TVLine

Showrunner Eric Wallace promised as much at the end of last season, telling TVLine that after putting “WestAllen” through the wringer again and again (and again), “I can unequivocally say that in Season 9 you will see much, much more of Barry and Iris together. Not just together in the same room, but together in all ways.

“The reason we can do that,” he explained, “is because of what [WestAllen] have been through over the last season-and-a-half specifically, being apart and growing individually…. Now that [Iris] has completed her journey of leveling up, she and Barry can both face what is coming in Season 9 together, as a couple. So you will see much more of them together.”

Candice Patton, who since Day 1 has played Iris West-Allen, herself told TVLine early into filming the new season, “It’s a lot of Barry and Iris. They’re not going to be separated. They are together and they are figuring it out as a team. I feel like they’re a strong superhero team this season.”

Premiering Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8/7c, Season 9 of The Flash picks up one week after the Reverse Flash was defeated in the Season 8 finale, and Barry and Iris are indeed reconnecting. “But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team… must once again defy impossible odds to save the day,” the logline tells us. “A deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.”

Story continues

Check out the other exclusive photos down below, then press play on the final-season teaser trailer that was released earlier this week.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.