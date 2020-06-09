The Flash's Grant Gustin reacts to co-star's firing for racist and misogynistic tweets

Photo credit: Jerod Harris - Getty Images

The Flash star Grant Gustin has said that he was "shocked, saddened and angry" to discover fired co-star Hartley Sawyer's racist and misogynistic tweets.

The Ralph Dibny actor was dismissed from the CW show after fans uncovered offensive tweets he wrote in 2012 and 2014.

Following the news of Sawyer's firing, Gustin took to Instagram to share a statement from The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace.

"I don't have much to add because Eric's thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully," Gustin captioned the post. "I will say I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter."

In Wallace's statement, he confirmed that Sawyer would not be returning for season 7 of The Flash, and that the content of the actor's tweets had left him 'heartbroken'.

"Concerning his social media tweets, they broke my heart and made me mad as hell," wrote Wallace. "And they're indicative of the larger problem in our country."

"I, too, am committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment on The Flash," he continued. "Yes, this is a family show. But, it's for all families. That includes Black and Brown ones.

"In order to facilitate this, I will continue to find Black and Brown writers, directors, actors and producers of all genders to help tell Flash stories. Their stories are part of the American narrative, too, and must be heard."

Sawyer has publicly apologised for his resurfaced tweets, writing on Instagram: "My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humour, were hurtful, and unacceptable.

"I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply."

"This was not acceptable behaviour," he continued. "These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today."

