The Flash's Barry and Iris Renew Their Vows in 10+ Season Finale Photos

Barry and Iris’ own kid, Jordan Fisher, told TVLine that The Flash fans would come out of next week’s Season 8 finale feeling “very, very happy, very satisfied” — and now we know why.

Because somehow, amidst ending the Godspeed war and possibly also eliminating Bart’s arch enemy from the timeline, “WestAllen” will renew their wedding vows (as first reported on Wednesday by EOnline). Check out a dozen photos here.

Barry and Iris (played by Grant Gustin and Candice Patton) of course first planned to tie the knot back in November 2017, in the first episode of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event. That church ceremony alas got interrupted by evil doppelgangers from the aforementioned Earth-X. But by the end of the crossover event, Barry and Iris did say “I do,” with ordained minister John Diggle presiding … annnnd with Arrow‘s Oliver and Felicity shoehorning their way in, to also be wed.

What else goes down in The Flash‘s imminent season finale, airing Tuesday on The CW? In “Heart of the Matter, Part 2,” Barry enlists a host of speedster allies, including Bart, Nora and his wife Iris, to end the speedster war and defeat the villainous Godspeed.

