Flashes of the old Jesse Lingard only highlight how his powers have faded

There was a moment early on in Manchester United’s drawn-out win at Norwich when Jesse Lingard picked up the ball on the edge of the box, feinted right, jinked left and, with a rapid shuffle of his feet, glided past Timm Klose. It was a welcome reminder of the player he used to be. What followed in a generally drab United performance was a less welcome reminder of the player he has been over the past year.

It was only last June that Lingard was having a goal for England against the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final ruled out for the tightest of offsides. A year before that he scored a brilliant goal against Panama at the World Cup. And he scored the extra-time winner when Manchester United last won the FA Cup, an elegant finish against Crystal Palace in 2016.

Back then he was 23 and seemed the leader of a clutch of United prospects. Even by last summer, although there were questions arising, his place in the England squad seemed assured. And yet now his presence on a team sheet – as one of eight changes from Wednesday’s victory over Sheffield United, although only one from the FA Cup fifth-round win over Derby – instinctively raises the question of how seriously Ole Gunnar Solskjær is taking the competition.

Lingard is in danger of becoming one of the lost boys, preserved in the aspic of potential, blessed with a youthful air, always offering just enough to convince that a breakthrough is around the corner, only to wake up and find they’re 30 and their career is almost over.

He has admitted that focus was a problem before Christmas, which is perhaps understandable given the family illness that has meant him looking after younger siblings as well as his one-year-old daughter.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the emergence of Mason Greenwood have raised questions about Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United future. Photograph: Joe Giddens/NMC Pool/PA Wire/PA

But then there are those who may see significance in the fact Lingard gave that interview through his boot sponsor on Instagram. To what extent his clothing range, which is producing JLingz-branded masks that retail at £12, is a useful diversion from the pressures of football, and to what extent a distraction, only he will know. That Lingard said he is regarding these final weeks of the season as “a fresh start”, though, suggests he is aware time is perhaps running out for him at Old Trafford. A move to Serie A has already been mooted.

Lingard’s previous game was that tie against Derby at the beginning of March. He has not scored or provided an assist for a goal in the Premier League since Boxing Day 2018. He has not started a league game since the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on New Year’s Day. As United’s form has improved – 13 games unbeaten before the trip to Carrow Road – it feels as though he has been left behind. In this bright new world of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Dan James and Mason Greenwood jockeying for the wide attacking roles, and the probability of a new centre-forward to be signed in the summer, where does Lingard fit?

His skills – carrying the ball, leading the press, retaining possession – made him ideal for Louis van Gaal, the manager who gave him his United debut in 2014, but it’s less clear that he is suited to Solskjær’s setup. Again and again against Norwich, United got to advanced positions and then turned sideways; there was an absence of penetration and Lingard was as culpable as anybody.

It’s a problem that has clearly been exercising Solskjær. Although he noted earlier in the week that Lingard “has come back after the lockdown with a smile on his face and loads of energy”, he was also notably noncommittal when asked whether the club would be offering the forward an extension on a contract that expires next summer, saying only: “Let’s see what the future holds.”

When opportunities are so rare, a player in Lingard’s position has to seize them. If this was an appraisal for a new contract, it’s hard to see how he could possibly have passed – particularly given it was terminated after 63 minutes by his substitution. The problem was not so much a lack of effort as a lack of ambition or confidence. And in Solskjær’s emerging vision, there may not be a place for that.