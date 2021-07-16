Flashback Friday: Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in This Photo From His Theatre Days

We don't need a reason to delve into the memories of the good old days. Kapil Sharma recently flipped pages from the past and came across a hidden gem. The actor-comedian found an old picture from the time he was in college. It was a trip down memory lane for him indeed. The comedian was instantly reminded of the post-rehearsal moments during his theatre days. Kapil remembered the musical jamming sessions he would have with his team after wrapping up the rehearsals of their play.

While Kapil did not mention the year the photograph belonged to, he certainly looks almost unrecognisable in it.

The special throwback garnered lots of love and reactions from users of the photo-sharing platform. One of Kapil's old friends and co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajiv Thakur recalled, "Aur main hamesha dukaan pe chala jata tha, jab masti karne ka time aata tha.. Always missed these sessions (I would always leave for the shop when it used to be time for some fun)." The Kapil Sharma Show's judge Archana Puran Singh also reacted to the post in the comments. She wrote, "Found you Kapil Sharma."

Kapil often digs into the vault of memories to find priceless throwbacks. In May, he shared another special moment he cherished 23 years ago. The photo was taken after his group finished the performance of their play Azaadi. He removed his beard and clicked a photo with his colleagues. Kapil recalled how clicking a photo was a luxury in those days.

Kapil recently welcomed his second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath. The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air a few days before he welcomed his son in February of this year. The show is likely to come back with season 3. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar are also part of the show. Kapil is also expected to make his digital debut soon with a Netflix show.

