Flash Token from the Flash Exchange platform are ready to be traded on April 2, 2023 on PancakeSwap.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2023 / Flash Exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange platform. The currency rate is known as The Best Rate in the world, based on real-time updated prices from Binance.

Flash Exchange, Saturday, April 1, 2023, Press release picture



The rate is cheaper than the market price around 1% - 3% and some currencies are cheaper than 5% (but there may be a limit on the amount of exchange per day and believe that there will be a Register service to reserve the money rate across the day)

Flash Address

0x7F39CD21bdeb3fAab2Ee92761dA0C23A1fa0e380

Interested in following and studying information before anyone else?

Line Group Flash Community



https://line.me/ti/g2/-eEjnUs9W0o1nFQoBKhIcrRywJvpdsyTCpo0rg?utm_source=invitation&utm_medium=link_copy&utm_campaign=default

www.Flashexchange.info

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089730723708&mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://twitter.com/flashexchange9

Media Contact:

Flash Exchange

info@flashexchange.info

