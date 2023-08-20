The Flash streaming release date confirmed

The Flash is making its way to Max and will be available to watch from the comfort of your home very soon.

The latest film in the DCU will land on the streaming platform on August 25 in the US, just over two months after it was originally released in cinemas (via Deadline).

There is no current streaming release date for the UK, but it is available to buy or rent digitally on Prime Video, iTunes and Microsoft Store.

A physical release will follow on September 18, with DVD (£10), Blu-ray (£14.99) and 4K (£24.99) all being made available. The physical editions will be out on August 29 in the US.

The film, which is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller in the lead role, sees Barry Allen change the course of history by going back in time to prevent the death of his mother, which traps him in an alternate reality.

Here, Barry runs into Michael Shannon's returning DC villain General Zod, Michael Keaton's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and a version of Superman played by none other than Nicolas Cage.

Recently discussing what it was like to finally play the superhero, who he was tipped to play in Tim Burton's ultimately-cancelled Superman movie in the 90s, Cage said: "Well, I was glad I didn't blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualised. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying.

"But as I said, it's quick. If you really wanted to know what I was going do with that character, look at my performance in City of Angels."

The Flash is still out in some cinemas.

