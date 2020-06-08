‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin & Showrunner Eric Wallace React To Hartley Sawyer Firing

Click here to read the full article.

The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace and series lead Grant Gustin are sharing their thoughts on the firing star of Hartley Sawyer from the long-running Arrowverse series after his old social media posts with racist and misogynistic references recently resurfaced.

Wallace earlier shared in a joint statement with Warner Bros. TV, The CW and Berlanti Productions announcing Sawyer would not be returning to the show for season 7. He later penned a more personal message on social media.

Referring to Sawyer’s social media posts, “they broke my heart and made me mad as hell,” Wallace wrote. “And they’re indicative of the larger problem in our country,” he continued. “Because at present, our country still accepts and protects the continual harassment — unconscious or otherwise — terrorizing and brutalizing of Black and Brown people – which is far too often fatal. That’s why our country is standing up once again and shouting “ENOUGH” to bring about active change.

In order to help facilitate that change, Wallace said he would continue to find Black and Brown writers, directors actors and producers of all genders to help tell FLASH stories. Their stories are part of the American narrative too, and must be heard. And the more you hear and see us, the more you will begin to recognize one simple fact: we are human beings too.”

You can read Wallace’s entire message below.

Gustin, who re-posted Wallace’s message on Twitter, said he “was shocked, saddened and angry” when he saw Sawyer’s tweets. “Words matter,” he said.

Sawyer later posted an apology on Instagram with a caption that reads in part, “I’m not here to make excuses – regardless of the intention my words matter, and they carry profound consequences. And mine can and have caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, to supporters and fans, my cast mates, the crew, my colleagues and friends. I owe them all an apology. And I owe each of you an apology. Thank you for holding me accountable.”

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020





