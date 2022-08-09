The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary, according to police in the US state of Vermont.

The charge concerns an incident after police were notified of a burglar complaint on May 1, according to reports, with home surveillance footage identifying the actor.

Police reports suggest a number of bottles of alcohol were taken from a home in Stamford while the owners were away (via TheWrap).

Miller has been issued a citation and must appear at Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for arraignment.

"As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M Miller with the offence of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling," the police said in a statement (via BBC News).

Digital Spy has reached out to Miller's representatives for comment.

The actor was previously arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, once for harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar and another for assault of a woman at a private property.

Despite Miller's recent legal issues, studio Warner Bros has confirmed that it will still be moving ahead with its planned Flash movie with the star, after confirming last week that it had axed its Batgirl movie.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2," Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on the company's Q2 earnings call. "We are very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Zaslav added of the company's decision to shelve Batgirl: "We're not going to launch a movie until it's ready. We're not going to launch a movie to make a quarter, and we're not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it."

