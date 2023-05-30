‘The Flash’ Sequel Wouldn’t Go Ahead Without Ezra Miller, Director Andy Muschietti Says: ‘Absolutely Supreme’

Ezra Miller will remain as the star of “The Flash” in future sequels as long as Andy Muschietti is involved in the Warner Bros. superhero franchise, the director says.

According to an interview with Muschietti and his producing partner and sister Barbara Muschietti on “The Discourse” podcast, Miller would not be recast despite a history of legal troubles and alleged abuse.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Andy Muschietti said about Miller returning for another ‘Flash’ film. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

‘The Flash’ Clocks $75 Million-Plus Box Office Launch in Early Projections

Barbara Muschietti added, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Warner Bros. held the first public screening of “The Flash” a month ago in Las Vegas during CinemaCon 2023 and people who saw it mostly loved it.

“The Flash” has been saddled with far more controversy than hype thanks in part to the public meltdown of Miller that made headlines throughout 2022.

Also Read:

First ‘The Flash’ Reactions Are Ecstatic – Mostly – and Everyone Thinks Michael Keaton Is Great

Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with Warner Bros. film heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy last summer in what TheWrap reported was a “very positive” meeting about the future of “The Flash.”

The studio hopes to stay on course in releasing “The Flash,” which is set to open in theaters June 16.

Also Read:

How ‘The Flash’ Series Finale Wrapped Up The CW’s Arrowverse

Miller previously announced they had entered into treatment for “complex mental health issues” and apologized in a statement to media about the run of troubling behavior.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”