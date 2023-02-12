New 'The Flash' Poster Revealed Before Super Bowl Trailer

The teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios are joining forces once again with the release of The Flash taking place this summer. However, getting this far has been anything but a breeze. Last year, lead actor Ezra Miller was rumored to be dropped from the film's production following erratic behavior on-set. Following this, reports indicated that Miller was dropped from its production and led to considerations to cancel the movie as a whole. They then went on to apologize for the aforementioned behavior and reconnected with Warner Bros. to bring things back on track for release.

Now, with everything seemingly running smoothly, a new poster has been revealed for The Flash. As fans eagerly await more information, the poster does connect to Michael Keaton's Batman with its depiction of Miller in his Batcave. An emphasis is further placed on the Batman and Flash duo with "WORLDS COLLIDE" text placed at the bottom. How the two might go back and forth is still to be determined -- possibly being the focus of the film's trailer to be released.

Stay tuned for the The Flash's trailer that will go live during Super Bowl LVII and experience the film in 3D, Dolby 3D and IMAX 3D starting June 16.

Check out the teaser poster for @TheFlash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/ld4MEk5KIb — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 10, 2023

For more of the latest in entertainment, the first trailer for Fast X has hit the net, previewing the final chapter of the franchise.