‘The Flash’ Opens Below ‘Black Adam’ While ‘Elemental’ Bombs at Box Office

Father’s Day/Juneteenth weekend is bringing plenty of bad news for multiple studios at the box office, starting with Warner Bros./DC’s “The Flash,” which is opening below expectations with an estimated $70 million 4-day opening weekend after grossing $24.5 million from 4,234 theaters on Friday.

Industry estimates have the 3-day opening for “Flash” at $61 million, which would be identical to what Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” opened to last weekend. But both figures are below the $67 million 3-day/$71.5 million 4-day opening earned last fall by fellow DC film “Black Adam,” which ended up grossing only $393 million worldwide against a $200 million-plus production budget before marketing.

“The Flash,” which has been reported to be at the same budget level, was expected to do better given its mid-June release slot and other factors such as the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, which was seen as a potential selling point to Gen X audiences. Instead, audience reception is actually lower than what “Black Adam” received on its opening weekend, earning a B on CinemaScore and an early Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 86%, compared to a B+ and 89% for Dwayne Johnson’s film.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For Disney and Pixar, the news is even worse for their new film “Elemental,” which industry estimates have opening to a terrible $28.5 million after grossing just $11.5 million from 4,035 theaters on its opening day. Not only is that the worst opening weekend in Pixar history, “Elemental” may even lose the No. 2 spot on the charts to the third weekend of Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which industry estimates have earning $28-29 million this weekend.

The only saving grace for “Elemental” is that the moviegoers who are seeing the film have embraced it, giving it an A on CinemaScore and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps such word of mouth may allow the film to leg out despite competition from “Spider-Verse” and the upcoming “Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken” — which is tracking for an opening below $10 million — but that won’t be enough to make this film profitable against its reported $200 million budget.

More to come…