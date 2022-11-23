Flash News: Prize pool for OKX NFT Football Cup doubles as OKX supports London fan zones

OKX

The prize pool for OKX’s NFT Football Cup has more than doubled, with the total prize pool on offer having risen to more than $2.3 million



OKX is sponsoring six football fan zones in iconic London venues as international football teams meet in Qatar

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued business updates for the week ending 25 November, 2022.

OKX NFT Football Cup prize pool reaches $2.3 million

Following a very positive global reception and a high number of NFTs minted, the prize pool for OKX’s NFT Football Cup has more than doubled since the event’s launch on November 8. This brings the total prize pool for the NFT Football Cup above $2 million, and the total prize pool for the broader OKX Football Festival to more than $4 million.

The OKX NFT Football Cup allows football fans to mint up to three free NFTs corresponding to their favorite national teams. NFT holders will split spot rewards of 20,000 USDT each time their team advances through the group stages, with the prize pools for each eliminated team being transferred to the team that knocks them out.

OKX sponsors six football fan zone events across London

Beginning with the England v Iran match on November 21, OKX will be supporting six football fan zone events across London’s iconic Vinegar Yard and Waterloo locations. The Waterloo events will be run in conjunction with talkSport .

The second fan zone event supported by OKX will be England v USA on November 25, with OKX potentially supporting one of each of England’s round-of-16, quarter-final and semi-final matches depending on the squad’s progression. OKX will also be supporting fan zone events for the final on December 18.

OKX launches second wave of high-APY staking deals

Following the launch of high-APY staking deals as part of the OKX Football Festival, OKX is set to launch a second wave of staking deals on November 28, 2022.

The three-day-term staking deals will be offered for CHZ-CHZ, USDT-MENGO, USDC-ARG, BTC-POR and ETH-CITY, with APYs of up to 120% on offer. Participating users will also get the chance to win a free OKX Football Cup NFT airdrop.

