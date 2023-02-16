Flash News: OKX Lists $IGU, Introduces Enhanced Smart Portfolio Trading Bot

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of February 13, 2023.

OKX lists $IGU for spot trading
OKX is pleased to announce the listing of $IGU for spot trading on its exchange as of February 16, 2023.

IguVerse is a Web3 application that brings the worlds of crypto and social media together to allow pet owners and pet lovers to earn rewards by completing tasks on social media. With IguVerse, users can create AI-enhanced NFTs from photos of their pets and monetize their favorite pet-related activities.

OKX rolls out Smart Portfolio 2.0
OKX has also introduced an enhanced version of its Smart Portfolio product. First released in 2022, Smart Portfolio is a trading bot that allows users to automatically maintain balanced exposure when investing in a diverse crypto portfolio.

Smart Portfolio 2.0 is designed to help users simplify the investment process and minimize risk. New features include ‘recommended portfolio’, which provides predetermined crypto pair combinations, ‘smart proportion allocation, which provides strategies on how to portion out your investment, and ‘invest with base currency’, which enables the bot to fill orders by using a mixture of base currency and quote currency.

Learn more about OKX Smart Portfolio here.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

