Flash News: OKX Announces SUI Spot Trading and Mainnet Integration, Upgrades Web3 Wallet to Support Bitcoin Ordinals and Taproot Addresses on Mobile App

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of May 1, 2023.

OKX Lists the Sui Token (SUI) on its Spot Trading Markets



OKX is proud to announce the listing of Sui (SUI) on its spot trading markets starting May 3, 2023.



SUI began trading on OKX via the following schedule:



1. The SUI / USDT Call Auction* began at 11:40 am (UTC) on May 3.

2. SUI / USDT spot trading began at 12:00 pm (UTC) on May 3.

3. SUI withdrawals will be supported from 12:15 pm (UTC) on May 3.

*The Call Auction is a pre-opening session for new trading pairs on OKX. During this session, users can freely place "post-only" orders at their desired prices. OKX’s system will then calculate the reference price (i.e. the opening price) according to the Call Auction rules before enabling trading.



Call Auctions on OKX are divided into two sessions:



• Session 1 (10 minutes): Users can place post-only orders; cancellation is allowed; orders will not match during Call Auction.

• Session 2 (10 minutes): Users can place post-only orders; cancellation is not allowed; orders will not match during Call Auction.

OKX Wallet Integrates Sui Mainnet



OKX is proud to announce that its Web3 Wallet has integrated the Sui Mainnet. As one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate the Sui network upgrade, OKX Wallet users can now view and trade assets on Sui via the OKX Wallet mobile app and web extension.



To celebrate the integration, OKX Wallet has launched the SUI Airdrop Carnival on Galxe, in collaboration with SUI World. Detailed airdrop rules can be found here .



Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain that does not require permission and is designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in Web3.



Its native token, SUI, is used to pay for gas. Users can stake their SUI tokens with validators in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model within an epoch. The voting power of validators within this epoch is a function of the amount of SUI in their staking pool, which includes both validator and user SUI tokens. In any epoch, the set of validators is Byzantine fault tolerant.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Bitcoin Ordinals and Taproot Addresses on Mobile App

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that its mobile app now supports Bitcoin (BTC) ordinals and taproot addresses, enabling smart contracts for ordinal NFTs and enhanced privacy.

This upgrade allows users of the OKX Wallet mobile app to import their BTC wallets and view their Bitcoin ordinals through one powerful and multi-chain wallet, as opposed to managing them separately via a Bitcoin-only wallet.

Mint and trade functionality for ordinals on the OKX NFT Marketplace is coming soon, which will allow users to create, buy and sell ordinals on the platform.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

