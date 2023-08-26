Flash mob robbery hits Los Angeles mall as retail theft task force announces arrests

A “flash mob robbery” hit another department store in Los Angeles yesterday adding to the string of similar incidents in recent weeks.

Video shows a group of masked suspects ransacking a fragrance counter at the Westfield Fashion Square Macy's in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

According to reports, the incident took place after 12:30 p.m. with nine male suspects in their early 20's fleeing the scene in two cars.

This incident occurred on the same day that a task force formed in the wake of viral flash mob robberies announced the arrest of 11 individuals in connection with four other incidents including at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center Nordstrom just 12 miles west of where Thursday’s incident took place.

Sherman Oaks incident latest in string of robberies across the Southland

On Aug. 12, a group of 30 people entered the Nordstrom store around 4 p.m., and stole high-end handbags, clothing and “other easily re-sellable items," worth over $300,000 the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Prior to that, at least 30 suspects "flooded" the Yves Saint Laurent store in The Americana at Brand in the neighboring city of Glendale on Aug. 8 and stole clothing and other merchandise worth approximately $300,000 before fleeing on foot and leaving the location in numerous vehicles, Glendale police said in a statement.

Most recently, a Macy's store in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia saw a similar flash mob target a fragrance counter on Tuesday, according to the Pasadena Star News.

The task force, comprising of city, county and state law enforcement entities, assumed investigative responsibilities on nine retail theft cases days prior to the Sherman Oaks incident.

"What we've seen over just the past week in the City of Los Angeles and in surrounding regions is unacceptable, which is why today we are here announcing action," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement last week.

"These are not victimless crimes -- especially in the case where Angelenos were attacked -- through force or fear-- as they did their jobs or ran errands."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flash mob hits Los Angeles Macy's as new taskforce announces arrests