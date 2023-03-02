Flash flooding, tornadoes possible Friday in Lexington. A look at forecast, timeline

A flood watch for Central Kentucky is in effect Thursday evening through to Friday afternoon, and it’s paired with a wind advisory warning of gusts higher than 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service in Louisville is also warning of “isolated tornadoes” Friday as a storm system moves through the region. That includes strong winds, heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms, the NWS said.

“All severe weather modes are on the table,” said Ron Steve, a meteorologist with the NWS in Louisville.

Here’s what to know about the severe weather threat forecasters are anticipating later Thursday and throughout the day Friday.

Flood watch in effect starting Thursday evening

This round of severe weather kicks off Thursday night, with forecasters warning of flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect for Fayette and 29 other Kentucky counties.

Those counties include Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Franklin, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS said.

Additionally, the agency warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana, with rainfall of up to 2 to 3 inches possible. Local amounts could be even higher.

Asked about the flooding risk Thursday evening, Steve said Lexington sits on the southern edge of the area under flood threat. Rain is expected to move in at midnight and continue into the early morning hours.

Steve warned drivers to be alert on their Friday commute, including watching for flooded roadways and turning around if they encounter one. Even a foot of moving water can carry away a vehicle, Steve noted, adding more Kentuckians die from flash floods each year than any other type of severe weather.

“Don’t mess around,” Steve said, urging drivers to turn around and don’t drown.

What are the chances Kentucky could see tornadoes Friday?

I can't stress enough how important it is to stay weather alert on Friday.



Damaging wind, tornadoes and large hail are all possible across the state. #kywx — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) March 2, 2023

A wind advisory will be in effect for all of Central Kentucky from 7 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, that will include winds between 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts north of 50 miles per hour expected.

Gusty winds could blow away unsecured objects. Be mindful of falling tree limbs and prepare for possible power outages as a result of high winds.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle,” the NWS warned. “Secure outdoor objects.”

The agency also called for “isolated tornadoes” Friday in a hazardous weather outlook released Thursday morning.

“Make sure you stay weather-aware tomorrow,” Steve told the Herald-Leader Thursday.

That means keeping an eye on the local news sources and making sure your phone stays fully charged. You should make sure government alerts are enabled on your phone by going into its settings and notifications tab.

You can also follow NWS updates at weather.gov.

