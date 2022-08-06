Flash flooding threats and extreme heat on tap this weekend

MEREDITH DELISO and KENTON GEWECKE
·2 min read

Flooding is possible on Saturday for large swaths of the country -- including hard-hit eastern Kentucky -- as millions of Americans are also under heat advisories.

Flash flooding is possible in the Ohio River Valley, as some parts may see 2 to 4 inches of rain.

PHOTO: Flood Risk map (ABC News)
PHOTO: Flood Risk map (ABC News)

Areas from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Pittsburgh, including nearly the entire state of West Virginia, have the greatest chances for flooding on Saturday, where slow-moving heavy downpours are expected.

That also includes eastern Kentucky, which was the site of devastating floods in late July. At least 37 people have been confirmed dead in the catastrophic flooding. Parts of the region were also hit with heavy rainfall on Friday. By midday Saturday, the heaviest rain had so far stayed clear of the worst-hit areas in last week's flooding. The flash flood threat is expected to subside in this region on Sunday.

PHOTO: Piles of debris and a mud cover road are seen after massive flooding, Aug. 5, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
PHOTO: Piles of debris and a mud cover road are seen after massive flooding, Aug. 5, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

In the Upper Mississippi Valley, areas between Minneapolis and Dubuque, Iowa, may also see flooding rains on Saturday, with 3 to 5 inches possible.

Saturday storms are expected to cause flight disruptions from New York to Florida and parts of Texas, Denver and Washington state, the Federal Aviation Administration warned. That comes after severe weather Friday night forced airlines to cancel more than 1,200 flights.

MORE: Hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park amid flooding

Meanwhile, more than 70 million Americans are under heat alerts this weekend, with heat alerts issued from Oklahoma to Maine.

PHOTO: Extreme Heat map (ABC News)
PHOTO: Extreme Heat map (ABC News)

In the Northeast, heat advisories extend from Delaware to Maine. Temperatures will feel like the mid-upper 90s for much of the Northeast coast Saturday.

MORE: Extreme heat safety tips: What to know about heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, where the heat index is expected to surpass 110 degrees on Saturday.

Triple-digit temperatures are also forecast from Texas to Iowa.

The scorching temperatures are expected to persist in many of the same areas on Sunday.

ABC News' Dan Peck contributed to this report.

Flash flooding threats and extreme heat on tap this weekend originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Extreme heat waves may be our new normal, thanks to climate change. Is the globe prepared?

    Heat waves are forecast to increase in potency and duration, scientists say, and U.S. temperatures could rise 3-12 degrees by the end of the century.

  • Video: Hot, humid weather continues

    Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa says more hot and humid weather is ahead.

  • Carl Iberger Announces the Creation of a Scholarship Award for Human Resources Employees

    HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl Iberger is proud to announce the creation of a new award for students studying human resources. The $1,000 award will be given to one student each year who demonstrates excellence in the field of human resources. Mr. Iberger created the award in order to help promote innovation and change in the workplace. He believes that HR teams are essential to finding and retaining talent, and he wants to encourage students to focus on improving the emp

  • Third Victim of Lightning Strike Near White House Identified as 29-Year-Old Brooks Lambertson

    Brooks Lambertson Brooks Lambertson of Los Angeles has been identified as the third victim of the Aug. 4 lightning strike in Washington, D.C. Brooks Lambertson Brooks Lambertson of Los Angeles has been identified as the third victim of the Aug. 4 lightning strike in Washington, D.C. LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The family and employer of Brooks Lambertson have identified him as the third victim of the lightning strike that occurred in Washington, D.C. the evening

  • Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over her latest Instagram post

    Kylie Jenner has responded to criticism over her latest Instagram post, after she shared pictures in the lab for Kylie Cosmetics.

  • Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

    DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said. The park near the California-Nevada state line received 1.46 inches (3.71 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Cr

  • Water Streams Across Highway Near Death Valley as 'Unprecedented' Rainfall Brings Flash Flooding

    Severe flooding brought by “unprecedented amounts of rainfall” prompted the closure of all roads in and out of Death Valley National Park (DVNP) on Friday, August 5, park officials said.As many as 1,000 people, including 500 visitors and 500 park staff, were stranded in the park, according to officials.“No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported,” DVNP officials said. “Approximately sixty cars, belonging to visitors and staff, are buried in several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley.”Footage released by Caltrans District 9 shows water streaming across State Route 190 near Death Valley, the transport authority said. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A

  • Blue Jays acquire two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield from Royals

    The Blue Jays have added Whit Merrifield, who was unvaccinated as of last month.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Vote: Are you satisfied with Blue Jays' trade deadline moves?

    Ross Atkins was "exceptionally excited" after the trade deadline. How are you feeling about the Blue Jays' moves?

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Waterman nets pivotal goal as Montreal defeats Crew 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night. Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara. Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute. Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew. Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York Cit

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w