Flash flooding risk continues Sunday across Miami-Dade metro area. When will it stop?

Isolated flash flood warnings will remain in effect across the Miami-Dade County metro area through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continued to move very slowly along coastal areas of southeastern Florida around noon Sunday, forecasters said.

The slow storm movement and high moisture content has caused one to three inches of rain per hour in some areas, with the heaviest rainfall located over Biscayne Bay. Rainfall in Miami-Dade’s urban areas have seen less than one inch per hour.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, trends suggest that a potential for heavier rainfall could move inland toward more populated and urban areas prone to flooding through 5 p.m.

As of 12:45 p.m., the intersection of Southwest Seventh Street and Southwest Third Avenue in Brickell was flooded, a photo tweeted by the National Weather Service showed.

11/20 at 12:45pm - View from Brickell a few minutes ago as an off-duty NWS Miami Meteorologist sent this picture in. Similar scenes will remain possible across metro-Miami Dade over the next several hours, especially in poor-drainage areas. Remember, Turn Around Don't Drown. https://t.co/Jr3wpafJDe pic.twitter.com/2bLbjQwyna — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 20, 2022

“Similar scenes will remain possible across metro-Miami Dade over the next several hours, especially in poor-drainage areas,” NWS said. “Remember, turn around, don’t drown.”