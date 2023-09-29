New York declares state of emergency as flash flooding leaves parts of city underwater

Parts of New York were under water on Friday as torrential rainfall caused flash flooding across the city and a state of emergency was declared.

A large storm system lodged over the region on Thursday night leaving the five boroughs and parts of upstate New York, New Jersey and Connecticut under flood watches and warnings.

The rain continued relentlessly as the Friday morning rush hour commute began. By mid-morning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as highways were submerged, the subway system ground to a halt, and residents waded through streets in water up to their knees.

Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers to stay home or “shelter in place” if they had already gone out to work or school. He warned that the city could see eight inches of rain before the storm passes. The mayor came under fire for not speaking New Yorkers until late Friday morning when conditions were already dire. Mr Adams had been criticized in June for his handling of New York’s air quality threat from Canadian wildfires.

Three to six inches of rain have fallen with several more on the way in the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Some forecasters warned the flooding has the potential to be “historic”.

“Today is now preliminarily the wettest September day on record at JFK Airport, eclipsing the record from Hurricane Donna in 1960,” NWS tweeted, noting that 6.08inches of rain had fallen since midnight. The previous record was 5.83 inches.

Half the New York subway system was suspended due to flooding with delays widespread on Friday afternoon. Commuter services in the tri-state areas were also suffering delays and cancellations due to impacts.

Roads and highways across the area were underwater while Terminal A at LaGuardia remained closed until further notice. Dozens of flights were cancelled and delayed there, and at nearby JFK.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. She said during a press briefing on Friday, that officials were particularly worried about basement homes, after a number of people drowned in Hurricane Ida two years ago.

“Plan your escape route. Don’t wait until water is over your knees before you leave. Don’t wait until it’s too late,” Ms Hochul said.

Forecasters said the expected rainfall rate is between 1in and 2.5in in the space of an hour in some areas. Between 8am and 9am, the Brooklyn Navy Yard received 2.58in of rain, said Rohit Aggarwala, of New York’s Department of Environmental Protection. The city’s sewer system was built to handle 1.75in.

“This is the result of climate change. Our climate is changing faster than our infrastructure can respond,” Mr Aggarwala said. On a hotter planet, more moisture is held in the atmosphere meaning that storms have a greater likelihood of bringing intense rainfall.

Emergency in nyc pic.twitter.com/oNl1idC937 — EveryThing Plus ULTRA (@EveryTPlusULTRA) September 29, 2023

Photos and videos posted on social media showed parts of the city under water including the Park Slope and Prospect Heights neighbourhoods of Brooklyn, where New Yorkers were seen wading in knee-high floods.

The Wildlife Conservation Society closed the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo and New York Aquarium due to the extreme conditions.

Among the areas likely to experience flash flooding are Manhattan’s Lower East Side, East Village, Soho and Midtown; Coney Island, Rockaway Beach, Crown Heights in Brooklyn; and Jackson Heights, Forest Hills and LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

Heavy flooding is seen close to the Barclays Center in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn (Jonathan Gardner)

The heavy rain will cause flooding of roads as well as flash flooding, emergency officials warned. There were “full closures” at FDR Drive and Delancey Street on the city’s east side, according to the New York Police Department. The Belt Parkway, which wraps around Brooklyn and Queens, was shut down near to Coney Island.

Janno Lieber, head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said 3,500 buses were operating in New York City for those who needed to get around.

NWS emergency alerts were sent to cellphones in the city on Friday morning.

Residents escape rising floodwaters during a heavy rain storm in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck in Westchester County, New York (Reuters)

“A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 12:30pm EDT”, the message read. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

WFLA-TV’s chief meteorologist Jeff Berardelli tweeted: “The potential for historic flooding tomorrow – perhaps a one-in-100-year rain event – in or around NYC is growing. Flash flooding likely.” The heavy rain is also putting pressure on rivers and streams, raising the risk of flooding, the NWS warned.