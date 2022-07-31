Flash flood warning issued in Plumas, Lassen counties. Here’s why weather service is worried

Dante Motley
·1 min read

A flash flood warning was in effect until 10:30 p.m. Saturday throughout the burn scar created by the Dixie Fire, the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service reported.

The warning is for northwestern Plumas County and parts of southwestern Lassen County — including the areas of Chester, Greenville and Crescent Mills, according to an NWS twitter post.

Flooding carries potential exposure to 4,206 people, six schools and one hospital.

The risk of damage is considerable, according to the NWS. It is advised that those within and around the burn scars move to higher ground and generally try to avoid the areas.

Burn scars are areas of land drastically changed by wildfires, including having a lack of vegetation that might otherwise reduce the risk of flash flooding.

The Dixie Fire Dixie burned nearly 1 million acres and destroyed more than 1,300 homes and buildings in five Northern California counties during summer 2021, ranking No. 2 on California’s list of the Top 20 largest wildfires.

