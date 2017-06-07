Flash fire at speedway sends 74-year-old man to the hospital

DELMAR, Del. (AP) -- Officials say a flash fire at the Delaware International Speedway has injured a 74-year-old man.

Fire marshals say the fire started when an electric fuel pump ignited racing fuel.

Officials only identified the man as a worker and did not release his name.

News outlets report the Delmar Volunteer Fire Company EMS responded to the speedway Tuesday at 11:35 a.m.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release that the man was transported to the Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, where he is being treated for second- and third-degree burns to 20 percent of his body.