The Flash cut a cameo from Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman almost made it into The Flash, director Andy Muschietti and his sister Barbara have revealed.

The movie on Barry Allen's speedy superhero is a multiverse storyline, with past and present characters showing up in what Muschietti calls the 'Chronobowl' scene. When Barry manipulates the barriers of time and space, he witnesses glimpses of other realities, and we now know he almost came face to face with Gal Gadot's predecessor.

"The universes start colliding, and we had a lot more characters that we all know that we had to let go because there just wasn't the time," Barbara Muschietti told Vanity Fair.

"We had to choose, we had to pick," said Andy, echoing his sister's feelings, explaining: "Lynda Carter was one of them."



The filmmaker also expressed regret at not having included Marlon Brando as Superman's father from the 1978 film, or Burgess Meredith and Cesar Romero as Penguin and Joker from the 1960s Batman TV show.

DC fans won't be left craving for cameos, however, as The Flash managed to include as many key players as possible. Spoilers for who *did* appear follow after the photo...

While some appearances were revealed ahead of the film's release, such as Michael Keaton's Batman, others were kept under wraps until The Flash made it onto the big screen.

These included a CGI'd vision of Christopher Reeve as Superman and Helen Slater as Supergirl, as well as Nicolas Cage as Tim Burton's Superman that never was, and Adam West as Batman from the 1960s series.

"We grew up in Argentina where the reruns were very important. We only had four channels, and they were presenting Batman, rerunning Batman as if it was a new series," Andy Muschietti said of his personal connection to West.

"That was our Batman."

There was a further surprise cameo from another DC star during the close of the movie, and you can find out more about how that came about here.

The Flash is in cinemas now.

