How The Flash became the most chaotic superhero movie ever made

On Monday June 12, something happened that many in the film industry would have considered unlikely, even impossible at times: the new superhero film The Flash premiered in Los Angeles. Front and centre of the ceremony at the legendary Grauman’s Chinese Theatre was none other than the film’s beleaguered star, Ezra Miller, tastefully attired in a cream jacket with their long hair tied up in a bun. The cynical might have observed that they – for Miller prefers to be regarded as non binary – bore a resemblance to Coronation Street’s much-maligned Adam Barlow and his own man bun.

It had been made clear to the assembled press that Miller, making their first public appearance since 2021, would not be giving any interviews on the evening – or indeed participating in any publicity for the film apart from the red carpet event. But journalists were still treated to the actor praising The Flash’s director Andy Muschietti by saying. “I just want to say that I love you, maestro,” Miller said. “I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental.” Miller then praised DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life, and in bringing this moment actually to fruition.”

Some might have suggested that Miller – who last year announced that they were “the Mad Goose Wizard”, before issuing a death threat to members of the Ku Klux Klan – was as surprised as many others that The Flash was actually being premiered, and that they were present at all. Its gestation, production and subsequent travails have been amongst the most tortured of any Hollywood film in recent memory. That one of Miller’s co-stars, Michael Shannon, should casually have announced on the eve of release that participating in the film “wasn’t quite satisfying”, and that this remark went all but unnoticed, is testament to the chaos that it has caused in its wake.

Attempts to make a film revolving around the DC Comics superhero Barry Allen, aka The Flash, had been percolating since the 1980s. Allen was not as big-ticket a DC superhero as Batman or Superman, being an intelligent young man who is able to move at superhuman speed, manipulate lightning and, on occasion, travel in time. Nonetheless, DC wished to monetise all their existing characters, and so there was an initial attempt to make the film in the early 2000s, written and directed by Blade and Dark Knight screenwriter David Goyer and starring Ryan Reynolds.

It was cancelled, and momentum did not build behind the project until 2014 when Warner Bros, desperately attempting to equal the success of the Marvel superhero films, announced that a stand-alone Flash film would be released in 2018, and that it would star Ezra Miller, then best known for their chilling and charismatic performance as a murderous teenager in the Lionel Shriver adaptation We Need To Talk About Kevin.

Miller duly appeared as Allen in brief cameos in Zack Snyder’s 2016 Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, but neither film was as successful as had been hoped. Meanwhile, development on the Flash’s own starring vehicle had stalled, because of repeated unsuccessful attempts to bring suitable filmmakers on board. The initial choice was the Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who left to take on the Star Wars film Solo (from which they were subsequently fired).

Then an eclectic selection of filmmakers were approached, including everyone from Robert Zemeckis and Sam Raimi to Matthew Vaughn and sometime Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa. The latter accepted the job in June 2016 – shortly after the relative disappointment of Batman vs Superman – but left the project in October that year. “I pitched a version of the film in line with my voice, humour, and heart,” he said. “While it’s disappointing that we couldn’t come together creatively on the project, I remain grateful for the opportunity.”

By now it was clear that the DC Extended Universe, as it was known, was no competitor for Marvel. As both their major films that year had under-performed, the studio now pinned all their hopes on their answer to Marvel’s The Avengers, the Justice League film in 2017. After another horrendous production schedule which saw Snyder, the original director, fired and replaced by the Avengers’ Joss Whedon, the picture saw Miller’s Barry Allen regarded as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise confused and tedious mess. Nonetheless, with the actor now committed to the Fantastic Beasts series – itself bedevilled by problems - there was no possibility of an imminent start on The Flash.

By now, the two It horror films, adaptations of the Stephen King novel, had been released, to great commercial success, and their director Andy Muschietti was approached to direct what was becoming increasingly regarded as a poisoned chalice. (The screenplay would eventually have 45 writers claiming some form of credit from the Writers’ Guild of America for their involvement in it.) Muschietti embraced the challenge, announcing in the summer of 2019 that he would make the “beautiful human story” and that “it’s going to be fun, too.” It was unclear whether he was referring to the tone that he was aiming for, or the production process: if the latter, he was soon to be disappointed.

Up until the beginning of 2020, Miller’s private life was unexceptional for a young contemporary actor. They announced that they were queer as far back as 2012, and clarified this in 2018 by saying “Queer just means no, I don’t do that. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.” They announced their support for the #MeToo movement, darkly alluding to sexual advances made by a Hollywood producer and director who they called “monsters”, and also stated that they were in a polyamorous relationship with members of their band, Sons of an Illustrious Father.

Then came a video showing Miller seemingly strangling a young woman outside a bar in Iceland in April 2020. Suddenly the actor appeared to be more than a harmless, charismatic eccentric. Although no criminal charges were brought, it was deeply embarrassing for DC and Warner Bros that their new leading man was found in this position.

Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle and Ezra Miller in The Flash

Filming on The Flash finally began in April 2021, seven years after the project was first announced, with Miller still in place. Thanks to a multiverse-driven plot, the film was to feature two Barry Allens, two Bruce Waynes and a new iteration of Supergirl (but not Superman). Despite an incident in which a cameraman was injured while filming in Glasgow in July, and some minor controversy about Miller’s co-star Michael Keaton being initially reluctant to reprise his role as Batman on the grounds that filming in the UK would expose him to Covid-19, the film completed production without major difficulty in October. Its release date was set for June 2023, in order to be able to accommodate the film’s considerable visual effects post-production. But then, in classic Hollywood style, the curse of the Flash re-asserted itself.

While Miller had behaved on set, once released from the rigours of work, they started to act in a fashion that was practically unprecedented by modern blockbuster standards. A series of incidents took place in the first half of 2022 that saw Miller variously abusing customers at a Hawaii karaoke bar – and then reacting furiously because of being “misgendered” by the policeman arresting them – brandishing a gun at a mother and her 12-year old daughter in Massachusetts while dressed as a cowboy.

Most problematic of all, a restraining order was obtained against Miller by the parents of the 18-year old activist Tokata Iron Eyes, who had known Miller since she was 12 and they were 23, but now claimed that she was in a miasma of “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs.”

Ezra Miller's mugshot, following the actor's arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii, March 2023 - AP

It was not hard, by this point, to see that Miller was either having a mental breakdown and needed urgent help, or was a dangerous and violent person who should be kept away from other people, let alone being trusted to be the frontman for what DC and Warners hoped was going to be a major box office hit. A long, damning expose in Vanity Fair in September 2022 detailed many of Miller’s most outrageous claims, including their belief that they were the Messiah, Jesus and Satan all at once, that they were being sent demons by Freemasons in a bid to bring about their end, and that their relationship with Iron Eyes could potentially result in the destruction of the world.

That there was an element of performative narcissism about all this might be discerned from one weary indigenous American, who said, of Miller’s as yet unfounded claims that they were the Messiah that Native Americans had been longing for: “He professes that he walks through this world with an Indigenous humility and spiritual awareness. But, point of fact, he doesn’t at all. Because he doesn’t care.”

Around the time that the Vanity Fair article was published, DC and Warner studios were faced with an unappealing choice. Should they quietly cancel the film altogether – as they had done with Batgirl, which was turned into a tax write-off – or press on and hope for the best? It was creatively and financially unviable to recast the lead role, since Miller plays two different versions of Barry who both appear onscreen at the same time. So it was decided, in true Hollywood style, that the show must go on.

Miller was forcibly removed from their global escapades and sent to rehab, issuing a statement which read: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

With the lead actor safely removed from harm, the hype could begin. Subsequently, the CEO of Warner Discovery, David Zaslav, announced that The Flash was “the best superhero film I’ve ever seen” and that he had watched it three times.

The appointment of Gunn and Safran as DC Studios CEOs in November 2022 resulted in further expensive post-production confusion – Superman actor Henry Cavill was paid $250,000 to make a brief cameo, which was then cut from the film when Gunn and Safran announced that his role was being recast in future DC Superman pictures.

To dispel the sense of chaos it became vitally important that the $220 million film was presented not merely as an entertaining summer blockbuster, but as a seismic, important picture. Those attending preview screenings raved about “jaw-dropping” surprise cameos from past DC heroes, and a secret ending that was reportedly still being tweaked days from release. Even Muschietti’s former colleague Stephen King tweeted that “I got an advance screening of The Flash today. As a rule I don’t care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special.”

This line held until the film’s reviews began to appear, which were warm without being laudatory; it is currently standing at 71 per cent positive on Rotten Tomatoes, which is lower than most recent Marvel releases. Likewise, the endless controversy about Miller’s offscreen antics do not appear to have excited public curiosity to make the film a must-see on the first weekend of release, with a predicted gross of around $70 million. (The increasingly beleaguered Warner Bros Discovery, currently surveying the wreckage of CNN, desperately needs it to be a hit.)

The filmmakers are manfully defending both the film and their star. “Meeting Ezra was an incredible experience artistically and creatively,” Muschietti said of Miller. “I think it’s one of my best experiences of working with an actor” – and Gunn and Safran are already planning future DC pictures, including a new version of Superman. Yet all involved with The Flash might look at its stressful, troubled gestation and wonder, after all, whether it was worth the truly superheroic efforts that it took to put Barry Allen on the cinematic map.